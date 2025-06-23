Who Is Srikanth? Popular Tamil Actor Arrested In Chennai Over Alleged Drug Links

On Monday, Tamil popular actor Srikanth has been arrested by Chennai Police after an investigation that established his suspected involvement in a drug case. The actor, who was brought in for interrogation in the morning at the Nungambakkam police station, was arrested after he was questioned and a random test for cocaine intake. His blood sample has also been taken for further examination by the police.

Srikanth’s name was mentioned when former AIADMK IT Wing administrator, Prasad was interrogated, who was arrested last week for his involvement in a drugs smuggling case that was exposed in the course of a police investigation into a brawl at a pub in Chennai. While the investigation was in progress, Srikanth’s suspected connection with the accused led to him being arrested and held.

Who is Srikanth?

Srikanth is usually known as Sriram in Telugu cinema so that he is not confused with another actor by the same name. His real name is Meka Srikanth. Srikanth was raised in Hyderabad since his father worked for the State Bank of India there. His childhood was also known by personal tragedy when his elder brother died from dengue after he came back from the U.S., a tragedy that left the family heartbroken.

Srikanth’s film career

Srikanth’s acting career began in 1999 with the popular TV serial Jannal Marabu Kavithaigal. After this the actor entered Tamil film industry in 2002 with Roja Kootam, for which he gained recognition. He later entered the Telugu film industry in the following year with Okariki Okaru, firmly establishing himself in both industries.

Srikanth is popularly known for his movie selection. He acted in romantic dramas and thrillers, and has built a strong fan base. Some of his biggest movie hits include Oru Naal Kanavu, Manasellam, Mercury Pookkal, Poo, Kana Kandein and Sathurangam. One of his most memorable performances was in Nanban, the Tamil version of 3 Idiots.

Personal life

At a personal level, Srikanth married Vandana in 2008. She has an MBA from Australia. They have a peaceful, secluded life with their two kids.

Recent releases of Srikanth are the Tamil film Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal, the Telugu film Erracheera, and the JioCinema web series Harikatha. While keeping a relatively low key in the last two years, he continued to work in both the languages in limited roles. His arrest is now a shock to the public as well as to the world of film, specially in light of his spotless record in public life for all these years. The police inquiry is ongoing and further details should come out in the next couple of days.

