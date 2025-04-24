Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For Ramayana, Recalls Preparing Three Scenes

Srinidhi Shetty expressed her admiration for Sai Pallavi, who ultimately secured the role of Sita in Ramayana. She praised Pallavi as an excellent choice for the iconic character and conveyed her excitement to see her portrayal on the big screen.

Srinidhi Shetty, known for her role in the KGF franchise, recently opened up about her experience auditioning for the role of Sita in the highly anticipated film Ramayana.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she confirmed that she had indeed given a screen test for the role. She recalled preparing for three key scenes, which received positive feedback.

Srinidhi Shetty’s Initial Thoughts on the Role

At the time of her audition, Srinidhi was aware of the buzz surrounding Ramayana and the involvement of her KGF co-star Yash, who was rumored to play the role of Ravana.

She shared her thoughts on the potential dynamic between her and Yash, saying that pairing them as opposing characters could be tricky for audiences to digest, which made her uncertain about landing the role.

Srinidhi Shetty’s on Losing the Role to Sai Pallavi

Srinidhi Shetty expressed her admiration for Sai Pallavi, who ultimately secured the role of Sita in Ramayana. She praised Pallavi as an excellent choice for the iconic character and conveyed her excitement to see her portrayal on the big screen.

Srinidhi reflected positively on the experience, emphasizing that even when things don’t work out, new opportunities always arise.

Srinidhi Shetty’s rise to fame began when she won the Miss Supranational 2016 title. She made her acting debut alongside Yash in KGF: Chapter 1, a film that catapulted her to stardom.

She followed it up with another successful film, KGF Chapter 2, and appeared in the Tamil film Cobra alongside Vikram. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film, HIT: The Third Case, set to hit cinemas on May 1, 2025.

About Ramayana

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. The project stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Other notable cast members include Ravi Dubey and Sunny Deol. The film is currently in production and will be released in two parts—scheduled for release in 2026 and 2027.