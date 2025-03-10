Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
Who Is Starring In Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy’s Biopic? Here’s What We Know

Fans have eagerly awaited updates on the project, and the director has now revealed the reason behind the prolonged delay.

Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy Biopic


Renowned filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for directing hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Nil Battey Sannata, and Panga, had announced a biopic on Infosys founders Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy four years ago.

Fans have eagerly awaited updates on the project, and the director has now revealed the reason behind the prolonged delay.

Biopic Still in the Writing Stage

In a recent interview, Ashwiny confirmed that the script is still in progress. She admitted, “We’re still writing that. It’s taking far too long, but I would love to tell their story.” While the project is important to her, she is currently prioritizing her production ventures before stepping into the director’s role again.

It is yet not clear as to which actor will be roped-in to play the roles of Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy respectively. NewsX will keep you posted.

Expanding into Production with Tips

Ashwiny disclosed that she is producing multiple films and has partnered with Tips Industries. She credited Jaya Taurani, daughter of Ramesh Taurani, for initiating the collaboration.

Reflecting on the industry norms, she remarked, “I got so many calls as this association came as a surprise since such partnerships usually happen between two men in positions of power. But this is how change happens.” She believes this alliance will enable more women-centric stories to be told.

Focus on Storytelling Over Commercial Success

Ashwiny emphasized that her goal is not just box office success, but to craft impactful narratives. She stated, “We need to question ourselves as to how willing we are to tell fearless stories that are commercially viable at the same time.”

While further details remain undisclosed, Ashwiny assured fans that the biopic is still in pre-production. However, audiences will have to wait a bit longer before seeing the inspiring story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

