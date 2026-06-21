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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Sukrut Deo? From 30K to 136K Followers, India’s Got Latent Breakout Star Wins Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina

Who Is Sukrut Deo? From 30K to 136K Followers, India’s Got Latent Breakout Star Wins Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina

Until a few days ago, Sukrut Deo was known mainly within Maharashtra’s theatre circles. Today, he is one of the most talked-about names on social media.

India’s Got Latent Breakout Star Wins Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina (Photo: X)
India’s Got Latent Breakout Star Wins Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-21 16:58 IST

Every season of a talent show produces a breakout star. On India’s Got Latent Season 2, that person appears to be Sukrut Deo. The Maharashtra-based performer walked onto the stage as a relatively unknown contestant. By the time he left, he had delivered one of the most memorable performances in the show’s history. His act quickly went viral, generating millions of views across social media and earning praise from viewers who described it as funny, moving and deeply authentic.  What made the moment even more remarkable was the reaction from the judges. Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai and Ashish Solanki applauded the performance, while clips from the episode rapidly spread across Instagram and X.

Within hours, Sukrut’s social media following surged dramatically, turning him from a theatre performer into a national talking point.

Who Is Sukrut Deo?

Unlike many viral personalities who emerge from social media, Sukrut Deo comes from a traditional performance background. According to reports and information shared during the show, he is an actor, poet, comedian and theatre artist from Maharashtra who has spent nearly seven years working in Marathi theatre. He has also appeared in small roles in Marathi television productions.  That theatrical foundation was visible throughout his performance.

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While many contestants on comedy talent shows rely on punchlines alone, Sukrut approached the stage like a trained actor. His command over character, timing and emotional shifts reflected years of live performance experience.

Those who have followed Marathi theatre know that it has long been a breeding ground for versatile performers. From stage acting to poetry and comedy, artists are often trained across multiple disciplines. Sukrut’s act felt very much like the product of that tradition.

What Happened During His Viral India’s Got Latent Performance?

Sukrut’s act began with a simple premise: he played a drunk man. What followed, however, was far more complex than a comedy sketch. Throughout the performance, he remained completely committed to the character. Even when Samay Raina interrupted him or the judges attempted to engage with him directly, Sukrut refused to break character. At one point, even Alia Bhatt playfully called for a “cut,” but he continued performing as if nothing had happened.  The performance then took an unexpected turn.

After making the audience laugh, Sukrut ended his act with a heartfelt poem about what it means to be an artist. The transition from comedy to emotion caught both the audience and judges off guard. By the time he finished, the panel had risen to its feet in appreciation. Several judges appeared visibly moved, and clips of the moment soon began circulating online.

Why Did His Performance Connect So Strongly With Viewers?

The answer lies in its sincerity. In an era dominated by short-form content and quick punchlines, Sukrut delivered something that felt distinctly human. He combined humour, theatre and poetry in a way that showcased not only talent but vulnerability. A particularly emotional moment came after the performance when Sukrut broke down on stage. The rawness of that reaction resonated with viewers, many of whom saw it as the culmination of years of hard work finally being recognised.

Even Alia Bhatt later praised him publicly, while Samay Raina and other members of the panel celebrated his performance online.  The response from audiences has been equally enthusiastic, with many viewers calling him one of the standout discoveries of the season.

Could India’s Got Latent Be The Breakthrough He Needed?

The timing could not be better. India’s Got Latent has returned with significant attention following its highly publicised comeback, with Season 2 streaming on both YouTube and Netflix. The platform’s reach is considerably larger than that of most comedy or talent shows in India today.  For Sukrut Deo, the exposure may prove career-changing. The actor arrived on the show as a dedicated theatre performer looking for a larger audience. He left as one of the most talked-about contestants in the country.

Whether this viral moment translates into film, television or digital opportunities remains to be seen. But one thing is already clear: for many viewers, Sukrut Deo wasn’t just another contestant on India’s Got Latent. He was the heart of its season premiere. 

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Finalists Leaked? Reports Claim Rohit Shetty’s Show Has Entered Its Final Phase

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Who Is Sukrut Deo? From 30K to 136K Followers, India’s Got Latent Breakout Star Wins Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina
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Who Is Sukrut Deo? From 30K to 136K Followers, India’s Got Latent Breakout Star Wins Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina

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Who Is Sukrut Deo? From 30K to 136K Followers, India’s Got Latent Breakout Star Wins Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina
Who Is Sukrut Deo? From 30K to 136K Followers, India’s Got Latent Breakout Star Wins Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina
Who Is Sukrut Deo? From 30K to 136K Followers, India’s Got Latent Breakout Star Wins Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina
Who Is Sukrut Deo? From 30K to 136K Followers, India’s Got Latent Breakout Star Wins Praise from Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina

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