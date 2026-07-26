Who Is Suman Pahuja? The Bollywood Dietitian Who Built A Rs 60 Crore Wellness Empire From Scratch

India’s health and wellness industry has grown rapidly over the past decade as more people embrace preventive healthcare, fitness and balanced lifestyles. Riding this wave is Suman Pahuja, the founder of Fat To Fab Diet Clinic, who has built a strong presence in the country’s nutrition and wellness space. Known for her personalised approach to weight management and lifestyle coaching, Pahuja started her venture to make healthy living more accessible. Over the years, Fat To Fab Diet Clinic has expanded from offering customised diet consultations to providing digital wellness programmes, nutrition coaching and wellness products for clients across India.

The entrepreneur is often associated with a reported “zero to ₹60 crore” business journey, a figure widely shared across her public profiles and promotional material, although independent financial verification is not publicly available.

What does Fat To Fab Diet Clinic offer?

Fat To Fab Diet Clinic provides a range of health and nutrition services tailored to individual needs. These include customised weight-loss programmes, diet plans for PCOS, thyroid disorders and digestive health, along with one-on-one consultations and online coaching.

The brand has also diversified into wellness products, including herbal teas, nutritional supplements, herbal powders, skincare and haircare products. In addition, it offers lifestyle coaching and self-improvement courses aimed at promoting long-term healthy habits rather than short-term weight loss.

Its digital-first model has helped the clinic reach clients beyond metropolitan cities, reflecting the growing demand for online health and wellness services in India.

A strong digital presence and TEDx appearance

Beyond her business, Pahuja has built a sizeable online following by sharing nutrition advice, healthy recipes and motivational content.

She has more than 328,000 followers on Instagram, while the Fat To Fab YouTube channel has nearly one million subscribers, where she regularly posts videos on fitness, diet and wellness.

In 2025, she further expanded her public profile by delivering a TEDx Talk, where she spoke about overcoming personal challenges, including financial struggles, rejection and body shaming, and how those experiences shaped her entrepreneurial journey.

Business with a social cause

Alongside her work in nutrition, Pahuja is also known for her involvement in animal welfare. She actively supports the rescue and rehabilitation of abandoned and injured dogs through a shelter she runs, an initiative she frequently highlights on social media.

As India’s wellness industry continues to expand, entrepreneurs like Suman Pahuja represent a new generation of digital-first founders combining healthcare, education and community engagement. Whether through personalised nutrition programmes or online wellness content, her focus remains on encouraging healthier lifestyles while growing one of the country’s emerging wellness brands.