LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Suman Pahuja? The Bollywood Dietitian Who Built A Rs 60 Crore Wellness Empire From Scratch

Who Is Suman Pahuja? The Bollywood Dietitian Who Built A Rs 60 Crore Wellness Empire From Scratch

Nutrition entrepreneur Suman Pahuja has emerged as one of India's prominent names in the health and wellness industry through her venture, Fat To Fab Diet Clinic. From personalised diet plans to digital wellness programmes and animal welfare initiatives, here's a closer look at her journey and the reported growth of her business.

Suman Pahuja (Photo: X)
Suman Pahuja (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 12:33 IST

India’s health and wellness industry has grown rapidly over the past decade as more people embrace preventive healthcare, fitness and balanced lifestyles. Riding this wave is Suman Pahuja, the founder of Fat To Fab Diet Clinic, who has built a strong presence in the country’s nutrition and wellness space. Known for her personalised approach to weight management and lifestyle coaching, Pahuja started her venture to make healthy living more accessible. Over the years, Fat To Fab Diet Clinic has expanded from offering customised diet consultations to providing digital wellness programmes, nutrition coaching and wellness products for clients across India.

The entrepreneur is often associated with a reported “zero to ₹60 crore” business journey, a figure widely shared across her public profiles and promotional material, although independent financial verification is not publicly available.

You Might Be Interested In

What does Fat To Fab Diet Clinic offer?

Fat To Fab Diet Clinic provides a range of health and nutrition services tailored to individual needs. These include customised weight-loss programmes, diet plans for PCOS, thyroid disorders and digestive health, along with one-on-one consultations and online coaching.

The brand has also diversified into wellness products, including herbal teas, nutritional supplements, herbal powders, skincare and haircare products. In addition, it offers lifestyle coaching and self-improvement courses aimed at promoting long-term healthy habits rather than short-term weight loss.

Its digital-first model has helped the clinic reach clients beyond metropolitan cities, reflecting the growing demand for online health and wellness services in India.

A strong digital presence and TEDx appearance

Beyond her business, Pahuja has built a sizeable online following by sharing nutrition advice, healthy recipes and motivational content.

She has more than 328,000 followers on Instagram, while the Fat To Fab YouTube channel has nearly one million subscribers, where she regularly posts videos on fitness, diet and wellness.

In 2025, she further expanded her public profile by delivering a TEDx Talk, where she spoke about overcoming personal challenges, including financial struggles, rejection and body shaming, and how those experiences shaped her entrepreneurial journey.

Business with a social cause

Alongside her work in nutrition, Pahuja is also known for her involvement in animal welfare. She actively supports the rescue and rehabilitation of abandoned and injured dogs through a shelter she runs, an initiative she frequently highlights on social media.

As India’s wellness industry continues to expand, entrepreneurs like Suman Pahuja represent a new generation of digital-first founders combining healthcare, education and community engagement. Whether through personalised nutrition programmes or online wellness content, her focus remains on encouraging healthier lifestyles while growing one of the country’s emerging wellness brands.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Suman Pahuja? The Bollywood Dietitian Who Built A Rs 60 Crore Wellness Empire From Scratch
Tags: Suman Pahuja

RELATED News

The Traitors India Season 2 Officially Announced: Prime Video Drops Chilling Teaser, Keeps Cast And Host Under Wraps

When Afghanistan Rolled Out Unprecedented Security For Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi’s Khuda Gawah Shoot

From Rajesh Khanna To Amitabh Bachchan: Superstar Kids Who Couldn’t Match Their Parents’ Stardom—And The Few Who Did

Who Is Leading The Indian Idol 16 Winner Race? Here’s What Social Media Suggests

Loved Con City? Here Are 7 Tamil Crime Thrillers You Should Watch Next On OTT

LATEST NEWS

Will Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Launch In India? Check 200MP Cameras, 8,500mAh Battery And More

Gold, Silver Prices Today (July 26): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Tej Pratap Yadav Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody: What Led to His Arrest After Patna Protest?

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: How to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Team India Live? Check Live Streaming Details as India Eye Series Whitewash in Harare

Neymar Silences Poker Critics With Stunning Brace for Santos, Unveils Viral Card-Dealing Celebration | WATCH VIDEO

What Did PM Modi Say In 136th Mann Ki Baat? From Kusha Missile To BrahMos Deal And More

Dharmendra Pradhan Joins a Rare List: Union Ministers Who Resigned After Major Controversies

Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Weightlifting Final Live Streaming – When And Where to Watch in India?

Who Is Suman Pahuja? The Bollywood Dietitian Who Built A Rs 60 Crore Wellness Empire From Scratch

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Who Replaces Injured Prince Yadav? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI And Latest Fitness Update

Who Is Suman Pahuja? The Bollywood Dietitian Who Built A Rs 60 Crore Wellness Empire From Scratch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Suman Pahuja? The Bollywood Dietitian Who Built A Rs 60 Crore Wellness Empire From Scratch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Suman Pahuja? The Bollywood Dietitian Who Built A Rs 60 Crore Wellness Empire From Scratch
Who Is Suman Pahuja? The Bollywood Dietitian Who Built A Rs 60 Crore Wellness Empire From Scratch
Who Is Suman Pahuja? The Bollywood Dietitian Who Built A Rs 60 Crore Wellness Empire From Scratch
Who Is Suman Pahuja? The Bollywood Dietitian Who Built A Rs 60 Crore Wellness Empire From Scratch

QUICK LINKS