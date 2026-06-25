Who Is Sunitha Upadrasta? Singer Faces Backlash Over ‘My Body, My Right. And His Eyes, His Right’ Remark

The widely acclaimed singer and voice-over artist Sunitha Upadrasta finds herself embroiled in a fierce controversy across the social media platform. In an interview with media house Gulte, the talented singer came up with an extremely contentious viewpoint about feminism, gender equality, and self-right to one’s own body.

It is her particular statement relating the popular catchphrase “My body, my right” with something else that has caused an immense uproar on the social media platform.

What Did Sunitha Upadrasta Say About Feminism?

Sunitha, during the wide-ranging discussion, asserted that the current notion of liberation is misplaced, outright rejecting such aspects as smoking and wearing certain clothes as being valid expressions of female freedom.

The central theme of the public outrage became apparent once the interviewer mentioned the popular slogan “My body, my right.” The response from Sunitha was immediate; she said: “My body, my right, and his eyes, his right. If women use the phrase, then it becomes his right as well. As far as I am concerned, this does not fall into freedom.”

Adding on to her perspective, she continued to say: “Wear what ever you want to, as long as you remain safe. If nobody will judge you or look at you, then wear it. It is easy for me to be safe than changing the perspectives of others. We have our own culture over here. I don’t care if you consider me to be old fashioned.”

Sunitha was also speaking about the women who view cigarette smoking as a form of empowerment, as she states: “The cigarette smoke of women is their liberation. Nothing is more foolish in this world than equating equality with cigarette smoking.” Real feminism according to her should only be concerned with intellectual acceptance of equal views of women with men.

Why Is the Internet Backlashing Against Her Comments?

In view of the fact that the short videos of this interview became highly popular on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, the online world reacted very strongly towards her reasoning. Her reasoning was criticized for being reductionist of deeply complex structural problems, for forgetting decades of activism worldwide and, ultimately, for putting the onus of personal safety completely on the victim of harassment.

Quite a number of furious online users found a major flaw in her reasoning in equating a woman’s basic right to her body with a man’s gaze. Many social media users argued that Sunitha’s position actually belittled the issue of street harassment since women can clearly distinguish between a harmless glance and leering.

There were also many challenges to her claim about the safe dress code. Some critics raised the point about the lack of any societal assurance regarding a woman who dresses modestly yet faces verbal, physical, and cyber abuse.

Industry Pushback: Chinmayi Sripaada Responds

This controversy gained even more momentum when celebrated playback singer and voice actor Chinmayi Sripaada responded directly to the claims made by Sunitha in her Instagram stories. Though expressing her regard for Sunitha as an artist, Chinmayi clearly outlined how damaging the comments can be to public spaces.

“When ladies speak for the side of men, it actually damages and makes spaces more unsafe for women,” Chinmayi stated. “Because this whole point is, if you have creepy eyes… what sort of mindset was that? It’s a worthless position when even people of influence in society are brainwashing you to be handmaidens and puppets of these men.”

Chinmayi further mentioned that the idea of “my body, my right” was rooted in serious socio-legal problems such as reproductive rights, bodily autonomy, and immunity from violation without consent – not just fashion choices.

This incident became even more alarming on social media when men started using Sunitha’s logic to threaten women with comments like “my acid, my choice.” Chinmayi pointed out some of these threatening remarks and tagged the Hyderabad City Police for legal action.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding Date Revealed? The Couple Reportedly Planning $20 Million Madison Square Garden Wedding