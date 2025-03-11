Who Is Tanisha Foster? Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Joint Custody Of Late Rapper’s 16-Year-Old Daughter

Before reaching a resolution, the legal battle became intense. Tanisha had demanded that Sam Asghedom appear for a deposition, which he strongly opposed. However, a judge ultimately denied her request.

After a prolonged legal battle, Tanisha Foster, the ex-girlfriend of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, has been awarded joint physical and legal custody of their 16-year-old daughter, Emani, following a settlement with Nipsey’s family, as per latest reports.

Custody Agreement Finalized After Years of Legal Disputes

According to court documents filed on March 5, 2025, Nipsey’s brother, Sam Asghedom, sister, Samantha Asghedom, and mother, Angelique Smith, reached an agreement with Tanisha regarding Emani’s guardianship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Background: Guardianship Battle After Nipsey’s Passing

Following Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death on March 31, 2019, his family was granted legal guardianship over Emani. They previously raised concerns about Tanisha’s ability to provide a stable home, leading to a contentious court battle.

In 2022, Tanisha filed a petition to terminate the guardianship, arguing that she had initially agreed to the arrangement due to financial struggles and assurances from Nipsey’s family that they would act in Emani’s best interests.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Tanisha later accused the family of failing to uphold their promises, restricting her visitation rights, and using their financial influence to control decisions regarding her daughter.

Court Decision: Joint Custody Between Tanisha and Sam Asghedom

After years of legal proceedings, the recently finalized agreement grants:

Joint legal and physical custody between Tanisha Foster and Sam Asghedom.

60% of Emani’s time will be spent with her mother, while 40% will be spent with her uncle Sam.

Nipsey’s sister, Samantha, and mother, Angelique, will step down as co-guardians, leaving Sam as the sole legal guardian alongside Tanisha.

Both Tanisha and Sam will have equal rights in making important decisions regarding Emani’s education, health, and well-being.

Emani’s Living Arrangements and Schooling

Under the new custody agreement, Emani will:

Continue attending the same school to ensure stability in her education.

Split her time between Tanisha’s home and Sam’s home.

Participate in the same extracurricular activities while under the custody of either guardian.

Legal Dispute Took a Heated Turn Before Settlement

Before reaching a resolution, the legal battle became intense. Tanisha had demanded that Sam Asghedom appear for a deposition, which he strongly opposed. However, a judge ultimately denied her request.

Now that an agreement has been reached, both parties have committed to ensuring a safe, stable, and loving environment for Emani, honoring the legacy of Nipsey Hussle.