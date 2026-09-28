Who Is Tanya Mishra? Trending As India’s ‘National Crush’, But Did You Know She Acted With Jackie Shroff? Age, Career, Boyfriend, Films And More

Tanya Mishra, alternatively known as Tanyaa Mishra, has been recently making waves on social media due to being termed “India’s New National Crush” by her followers. Despite this newfound recognition, Tanya is not a new face in the world of entertainment since she has gained experience in fields such as modelling, pageants, movies, web series, and music videos.

“National Crush” is just a casual tag that her fans have given her and does not have any legal or official meaning. In light of her rising popularity, here are all the details about Tanya Mishra, including her age, career, movies, relationship, and connection with Jackie Shroff.

Who Is Tanya Mishra?

Tanya Mishra was born on January 31, 1999, in Gaya, Bihar. Later, she shifted to Mumbai for making a career in the entertainment field. She is a graduate in B.Com from Magadh University.

Tanya gained fame from pageantry events, and took part in IAWA Miss India 2019, where she became the fourth runner-up. Thereafter, she went on to make a name in the modelling field and made appearances in magazines such as Femina, Filmfare, and Grazia. Her relationship with Femina gained much prominence when she graced the April-May 2024 issue of the magazine.

Tanya Mishra’s Acting Career

Tanya has been making her way from modelling into acting too. Films in which she has acted so far include Ghaznavi and Chase, with information being available that she appeared as a CBI Inspector in the later. A relatively prominent project on her screen career list is the web series, Chidiya Udd, in which there are several well-known actors such as Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher and Bhumiika Chawla.

Tanya’s fame as a “National Crush,” despite the fact that it is mainly associated with her social media activities, gets another dimension with regard to her being a part of Chidiya Udd.

Tanya Mishra’s Music Video Career

Before her latest viral popularity, Tanya also appeared as a lead in several music videos. Her reported credits include songs such as Nakhro and Tu Mera Ho Jaeyga. A 2024 Femina profile also highlighted her work with established music artists, including Jubin Nautiyal, Anand Raj Anand, Zaved Ali and Shahid Mallya.

This makes Tanya’s entertainment journey broader than just films and modelling, with music videos forming another important part of her career.

Is Tanya Mishra Dating Anyone?

Tanya Mishra’s relationship status has also become a subject of curiosity as searches around her name increase. However, there is no widely reported or independently confirmed information establishing that she currently has a boyfriend. Her romantic appearances in music videos or screen projects should not be taken as evidence of a real-life relationship. For now, her publicly documented career remains the focus of available coverage.

Why Is Tanya Mishra Trending As India’s ‘National Crush’?

Tanya’s recent rise in attention appears to be linked largely to her photographs, fashion appearances and social-media popularity. Reports currently put her Instagram following at around 1.2 million. The “National Crush” tag itself is a fan-driven social-media label. Similar descriptions have previously been used for actresses including Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

For Tanya, however, the current trend has introduced a wider audience to an actress and model who has already spent several years working in the entertainment industry.

FAQs

Who is Tanya Mishra?

Tanya Mishra is a model and actress from Gaya, Bihar, who has worked in films, web series and music videos.

How old is Tanya Mishra?

Tanya Mishra was born on January 31, 1999. She is 27 years old in 2026.

Why is Tanya Mishra trending?

Tanya Mishra is trending after fans began referring to her as India’s new “National Crush” on social media.

Was Tanya Mishra in Chidiya Udd?

Yes. Tanya Mishra appeared in the web series Chidiya Udd, which also features actors including Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher.

What are Tanya Mishra’s films?

Her reported film credits include Ghaznavi and Chase.

Is Tanya Mishra married or dating anyone?

There is no widely reported or independently confirmed information about Tanya Mishra’s current boyfriend or relationship status.

What is Tanya Mishra’s Instagram following?

Recent reports put Tanya Mishra’s Instagram following at around 1.2 million, although the number can change over time.

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