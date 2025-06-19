Who Is The Female Actor Roped In For Salman Khan’s Galwan Valley War Film?

In a departure from his trademark commercial entertainers, Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who led Indian troops during the deadly Galwan Valley clash with Chinese forces. This marks the first time the superstar will portray a real-life military figure on screen, adding weight to the project’s emotional and nationalistic tone.

The yet-untitled film is reportedly inspired by the Galwan account detailed in India’s Most Fearless 3, authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Known for his larger-than-life persona, Khan is said to be undergoing an intense physical transformation and military training to do justice to the role. This will be his most grounded performance yet, according to sources close to the production.

Chitrangda Singh to Play the Female Lead

For the first time, Salman Khan will be paired opposite Chitrangda Singh, who has officially been signed on as the female lead. Chitrangda, whose acting repertoire spans powerful performances in films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and commercial hits like Desi Boyz, brings both gravitas and screen presence. Her character’s arc is expected to reflect the emotional weight of the Galwan conflict from the perspective of the families left behind.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for gritty action dramas like Shootout at Lokhandwala, the film promises to be a mix of high-octane action and stirring nationalism. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in July 2025, with a planned 70-day shooting schedule across Ladakh and other key locations. The film is expected to wrap up by October and eye a Republic Day 2026 release.

The project arrives at a time when patriotic cinema continues to strike a chord with audiences. With three younger actors also being cast in pivotal military roles, the film aims to capture the camaraderie and sacrifice of India’s armed forces. If successful, it could not only reshape Khan’s screen image but also serve as a cinematic tribute to the men who laid down their lives in Galwan.

