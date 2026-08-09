Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind

As the film Batwara 1947 is preparing itself for a theatre release, there have been reports of the cast of the film, along with their fees, which has generated yet another buzz about Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition movie. Starring Sunny Deol, the movie will mark the return of Preity Zinta to her lead role in the film, in addition to Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal in crucial roles.

It has been reported that Sunny Deol is the highest paid actor of Batwara 1947, as the actor reportedly demanded around Rs 60 crore for the movie. While Preity Zinta has been paid Rs 10 crore, Ali Fazal reportedly charged Rs 7 crore for his special appearance in the film. The amount has not been verified yet by the filmmakers or the actors.

Sunny Deol takes Home Rs 60 Crore

Sunny Deol plays the lead role in Batwara 1947 and is said to be the highest paid star of the movie’s ensemble. It has been claimed that the veteran actor earns about Rs 60 crore from the film, thus putting his pay package well above those of his co-stars.

This comes on the heels of Sunny Deol, who has seen success with his recent movie Gadar 2. In addition, he has many highly anticipated movies coming up, which makes this reported pay package of Sunny Deol for the movie Batwara 1947 quite significant.

Preity Zinta’s Rs 10 Crore Comeback Fee

“Batwara 1947” also happens to be the comeback movie of Preity Zinta who is playing an important part in the film. Zinta is back on the silver screen in the company of Sunny Deol and according to reports, she has been paid Rs. 10 crores for her role in the film.

Preity and Sunny have worked in movies like “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy”, “Indian”, “Jaan-E-Mann” and “Bhaiaji Superhit. Their reunion in Batwara 1947 has been one of the film’s major talking points.

What About Ali Fazal And Shabana Azmi?

Ali Fazal is also part of the main cast, and he apparently plays a special character in the movie. It has been alleged that the actor’s fee for this movie amounts to approximately Rs 7 crore.

The pay of Shabana Azmi, yet another vital member of the cast, has not been revealed. The film also stars Karan Deol, Kanika Kapur and Abhimanyu Singh.

What Is Batwara 1947 About?

Formerly named Lahore 1947, Batwara 1947 is an inspiration drawn from Asghar Wajahat’s famous play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamyai Nai. Batwara 1947 is based on Lahore in 1947 post Partition of India and deals with the consequences of Partition through the lives of two families belonging to different communities.

The story revolves around a Muslim family who moves into a house owned previously by a Hindu family. A Hindu elderly woman refuses to vacate the house and becomes a source of conflict between the occupants. In time, the story unfolds how the relationship changes within the context of Partition.

The movie has been directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions where Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit act as producers. AR Rahman has composed music for the film while the lyrics have been written by Javed Akhtar. Batwara 1947 is slated for theatrical release on August 14, 2026 along with Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2.

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