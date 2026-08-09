LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind

Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind

Sunny Deol is reportedly the highest-paid actor in Batwara 1947, earning Rs 60 crore, while Preity Zinta is said to have received Rs 10 crore for her comeback role.

Batwara 1947 Trailer Out (Photo: X)
Batwara 1947 Trailer Out (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 21:11 IST

As the film Batwara 1947 is preparing itself for a theatre release, there have been reports of the cast of the film, along with their fees, which has generated yet another buzz about Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition movie. Starring Sunny Deol, the movie will mark the return of Preity Zinta to her lead role in the film, in addition to Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal in crucial roles.

It has been reported that Sunny Deol is the highest paid actor of Batwara 1947, as the actor reportedly demanded around Rs 60 crore for the movie. While Preity Zinta has been paid Rs 10 crore, Ali Fazal reportedly charged Rs 7 crore for his special appearance in the film. The amount has not been verified yet by the filmmakers or the actors.

You Might Be Interested In

Sunny Deol takes Home Rs 60 Crore

Sunny Deol plays the lead role in Batwara 1947 and is said to be the highest paid star of the movie’s ensemble. It has been claimed that the veteran actor earns about Rs 60 crore from the film, thus putting his pay package well above those of his co-stars.

This comes on the heels of Sunny Deol, who has seen success with his recent movie Gadar 2. In addition, he has many highly anticipated movies coming up, which makes this reported pay package of Sunny Deol for the movie Batwara 1947 quite significant.

Preity Zinta’s Rs 10 Crore Comeback Fee

“Batwara 1947” also happens to be the comeback movie of Preity Zinta who is playing an important part in the film. Zinta is back on the silver screen in the company of Sunny Deol and according to reports, she has been paid Rs. 10 crores for her role in the film.

Preity and Sunny have worked in movies like “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy”, “Indian”, “Jaan-E-Mann” and “Bhaiaji Superhit. Their reunion in Batwara 1947 has been one of the film’s major talking points.

What About Ali Fazal And Shabana Azmi?

Ali Fazal is also part of the main cast, and he apparently plays a special character in the movie. It has been alleged that the actor’s fee for this movie amounts to approximately Rs 7 crore.

The pay of Shabana Azmi, yet another vital member of the cast, has not been revealed. The film also stars Karan Deol, Kanika Kapur and Abhimanyu Singh.

What Is Batwara 1947 About?

Formerly named Lahore 1947, Batwara 1947 is an inspiration drawn from Asghar Wajahat’s famous play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamyai Nai. Batwara 1947 is based on Lahore in 1947 post Partition of India and deals with the consequences of Partition through the lives of two families belonging to different communities.

The story revolves around a Muslim family who moves into a house owned previously by a Hindu family. A Hindu elderly woman refuses to vacate the house and becomes a source of conflict between the occupants. In time, the story unfolds how the relationship changes within the context of Partition.

The movie has been directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions where Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit act as producers. AR Rahman has composed music for the film while the lyrics have been written by Javed Akhtar. Batwara 1947 is slated for theatrical release on August 14, 2026 along with Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2.

ALSO READ: Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Actress Reacts To Viral Cafe Video

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind
Tags: Batwara 1947home-hero-pos-10preity zintasunny deol

RELATED News

Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Actress Reacts To Viral Cafe Video

Shakeel Noorani Arrested: How A 2016 Meeting With An Actress Led To A Police Case

What Did Mahesh Bhatt Say About Raha Kapoor? His Prediction About Ranbir And Alia’s Daughter Is Turning Heads

Mahesh Babu Varanasi First Look: SS Rajamouli Unveils His Fierce And Vulnerable Rudhra Avatar

Toxic: Yash Calls Nayanthara ‘Lady Superstar’, Says She Looks ‘Badass’ As His Sister

LATEST NEWS

Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series

“His Remarks Defy The Law”: NALSAR Students Oppose CJI Surya Kant As Convocation Chief Guest

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS

“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained

Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival

Dadar to Ghatkopar: 4 New Bridges With Rs 1,179 Crore Coming Up In Mumbai To Ease Traffic Congestion

Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns

Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI

Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe

Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind
Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind
Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind
Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind

QUICK LINKS