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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Thea Booysen? Meet MrBeast’s Wife, The Gamer, Author And Neuroscience Graduate Behind YouTube’s Biggest Creator

Who Is Thea Booysen? Meet MrBeast’s Wife, The Gamer, Author And Neuroscience Graduate Behind YouTube’s Biggest Creator

MrBeast has married longtime partner Thea Booysen in an intimate ceremony, but the woman beside the world's biggest YouTuber has a remarkable story of her own. From competitive gaming and Twitch streaming to publishing a fantasy novel and earning a master's degree in neuroscience, Booysen has built a career that extends far beyond social media.

Thea Booysen (Photo: X)
Thea Booysen (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 18:07 IST

For years, Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has dominated YouTube with record-breaking giveaways, elaborate challenges and philanthropic projects. Now, the internet’s biggest creator is making headlines for a different reason. MrBeast married longtime partner Thea Booysen in an intimate ceremony in July 2026. While photographs from their wedding quickly spread across social media, many fans were left asking the same question: Who is Thea Booysen?

Far from being known only as the wife of one of YouTube’s most influential creators, Booysen has established a career spanning gaming, literature and academia.

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Who is Thea Booysen?

Born and raised in South Africa, Booysen is a content creator, Twitch streamer and esports commentator who is widely recognised online as TheaBeasty. She began streaming in 2016, attracting viewers with gameplay from titles such as The Witcher 3, League of Legends and Gwent. Away from gaming, she pursued an equally impressive academic journey. Booysen earned a law degree and an honours degree in psychology from Stellenbosch University before completing a Master’s in Human Cognitive Neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh in 2024.

She is also an author. Her debut young adult fantasy novel, The Marked Children, was published in 2022 after nearly seven years of writing, a project she first started while still in high school.

How Thea Booysen met MrBeast

The couple first met in South Africa in 2022, when a mutual friend invited Booysen to join MrBeast for dinner during one of his visits. Rather than bonding over social media fame, the two reportedly connected through their shared interest in psychology, neuroscience and books.

Their relationship steadily grew over the following years, culminating in a Christmas Day engagement in 2024.

What Is The Age Gap Between MrBeast And Thea Booysen?

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, was born on May 7, 1998, making him 28 years old. Thea Booysen was born on December 5, 1997, and is also 28 years old. Although they were born in different years, the couple share an age gap of less than six months, with Booysen being the older of the two.

An intimate wedding away from the spotlight

Unlike many celebrity weddings, the couple chose to keep the celebration relatively private. MrBeast and Booysen exchanged vows during a week-long gathering on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. Around 70 close friends and family attended the festivities, which reportedly included snorkelling, kitesurfing, board games and a private wedding ceremony.

As MrBeast continues to expand his global media empire, Booysen remains a prominent creator in her own right—one whose interests in science, storytelling and gaming have earned her an audience well before she became part of YouTube’s most high-profile couple.

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Who Is Thea Booysen? Meet MrBeast’s Wife, The Gamer, Author And Neuroscience Graduate Behind YouTube’s Biggest Creator
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Who Is Thea Booysen? Meet MrBeast’s Wife, The Gamer, Author And Neuroscience Graduate Behind YouTube’s Biggest Creator
Who Is Thea Booysen? Meet MrBeast’s Wife, The Gamer, Author And Neuroscience Graduate Behind YouTube’s Biggest Creator
Who Is Thea Booysen? Meet MrBeast’s Wife, The Gamer, Author And Neuroscience Graduate Behind YouTube’s Biggest Creator
Who Is Thea Booysen? Meet MrBeast’s Wife, The Gamer, Author And Neuroscience Graduate Behind YouTube’s Biggest Creator

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