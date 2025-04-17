Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
  Who Is Tiffany Fong? Crypto Influencer Rejected Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Proposal Amid Social Media Fallout

Who Is Tiffany Fong? Crypto Influencer Rejected Elon Musk’s Alleged Baby Proposal Amid Social Media Fallout

Tensions ignited when Elon Musk suddenly unfollowed Tiffany Fong in December 2024. Soon after, an X user joked that Fong was pregnant with what would be Musk’s 17th child.

Who Is Tiffany Fong? Crypto Influencer Rejected Elon Musk’s Alleged Baby Proposal Amid Social Media Fallout

Tiffany Fong And Elon Musk


Crypto influencer Tiffany Fong found herself at the center of speculation in late 2024 after billionaire Elon Musk unfollowed her on X (formerly Twitter). The move sparked online rumors that she was pregnant with his child.

Now, a recent Wall Street Journal report reveals that Musk had privately proposed having a baby with Fong, but she declined—fearing online backlash and reputational damage.

Viral Pregnancy Rumours After Elon Musk Unfollows Fong

Tensions ignited when Elon Musk suddenly unfollowed Tiffany Fong in December 2024. Soon after, an X user joked that Fong was pregnant with what would be Musk’s 17th child.

Although the post was clearly sarcastic, the rumor spread quickly across platforms. Tiffany responded humorously, tweeting, “As far as I know, I am not pregnant, but thank you!!!”

She also clarified that she and Musk had never met in person.

Elon Musk’s Private Messages

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk allegedly messaged Tiffany in late 2024, suggesting they have a child together. While flattered, Fong declined the offer, saying she wanted a more traditional family setup.

She reportedly confided in fellow creator Ashley St. Clair, which may have led Musk to unfollow her upon learning the details had been shared.

This move had serious consequences—Fong’s engagement and income on X reportedly dropped significantly, costing her thousands in monthly revenue.

Tiffany Fong’s Rise as a Crypto Journalist

Tiffany Fong, who describes herself as a “reluctant crypto journalist,” entered the spotlight during the Celsius Network collapse in 2022. A 2017 USC communications graduate, she had invested $200,000 in Celsius during the pandemic. When the company went bankrupt, she posted a viral YouTube video titled “Celsius Network: I LOST $200,000,” which gained over 85,000 views and kickstarted her influencer career.

Her influence grew as she began covering the FTX collapse and conducting exclusive interviews with Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) while he was under house arrest. SBF trusted Fong with over 200 pages of confidential documents, including notes about Caroline Ellison, his former partner and a major prosecution witness.

Fong later leaked portions of these materials to The New York Times, influencing the public narrative around SBF’s trial.

While Tiffany Fong continues to build her platform, the Elon Musk baby proposal saga has sparked conversations about the power dynamics between influencers and billionaires. Despite the public drama, Fong remains a relevant voice in the crypto space and investigative reporting on digital finance.

