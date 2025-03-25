Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On Stage, Claims She Got No Car, No Hotel Reservation

Despite the lengthy wait, Neha Kakkar reportedly performed for less than an hour, leaving fans dissatisfied. Many expressed their frustration on social media, stating that the experience fell short of expectations.

Singer Tony Kakkar appeared to support his sister, Neha Kakkar, after she faced heavy criticism for arriving significantly late to her Melbourne concert. Neha, who reportedly reached the venue almost three hours late, broke down on stage while apologizing to her fans.

Without naming anyone, Tony raised concerns about the responsibilities of event organizers. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, he shared a thought-provoking post, saying,

“Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements – booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?”

He also included a disclaimer, stating, “Ek Sawaal Hai.. Kisi ke liye nahi hai.. Bas sawaal hai.. Hypothetically (sic).”

Neha Kakkar Criticized for Delay at Melbourne Concert

Neha Kakkar’s delayed arrival sparked outrage among concertgoers. Fans, who had waited for hours, were visibly upset, with many booing and trolling her online. When she finally appeared on stage, she addressed the crowd, saying:

“Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho. I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho, I’m so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. Aaj aap log mere liye itna kimti time nikaal kar aaye ho. I will make sure that I will make you all dance.”

While Neha appeared emotional, even shedding tears on stage, the audience remained unimpressed. Some concert attendees labeled her reaction as “fake” and criticized the event for poor planning.

Fans Disappointed as Concert Ends Quickly

Despite the lengthy wait, Neha Kakkar reportedly performed for less than an hour, leaving fans dissatisfied. Many expressed their frustration on social media, stating that the experience fell short of expectations.

Who Is Tony Kakkar?

Tony Kakkar is an Indian singer, songwriter, and music composer known for his catchy Bollywood and independent pop songs. He is the younger brother of Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, both of whom are also well-known singers in the Indian music industry.

Tony is known for his peppy, upbeat, and party-style music, often infused with Punjabi and Bollywood beats. He frequently collaborates with his sister Neha Kakkar and has carved a niche in the independent music scene with viral songs that trend on social media platforms.

Tony Kakkar’s Second Post Hints at a Larger Debate

Following his initial post, Tony Kakkar shared another cryptic message questioning audience behavior at events. He wrote:

“Artist maryada mein rahe aur janta?”

Fans speculated that Tony was subtly addressing the backlash Neha faced. While some supported his stance, others argued that audience frustration was justified due to the prolonged delay.

