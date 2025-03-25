Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On Stage, Claims She Got No Car, No Hotel Reservation

Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On Stage, Claims She Got No Car, No Hotel Reservation

Despite the lengthy wait, Neha Kakkar reportedly performed for less than an hour, leaving fans dissatisfied. Many expressed their frustration on social media, stating that the experience fell short of expectations.

Who Is Tony Kakkar? Neha Kakkar’s Brother Slams Fans For Trolling Her Sister Crying On Stage, Claims She Got No Car, No Hotel Reservation

Tony Kakkar And Neha Kakkar


Singer Tony Kakkar appeared to support his sister, Neha Kakkar, after she faced heavy criticism for arriving significantly late to her Melbourne concert. Neha, who reportedly reached the venue almost three hours late, broke down on stage while apologizing to her fans.

Without naming anyone, Tony raised concerns about the responsibilities of event organizers. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, he shared a thought-provoking post, saying,

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements – booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?”

He also included a disclaimer, stating, “Ek Sawaal Hai.. Kisi ke liye nahi hai.. Bas sawaal hai.. Hypothetically (sic).”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar)

Neha Kakkar Criticized for Delay at Melbourne Concert

Neha Kakkar’s delayed arrival sparked outrage among concertgoers. Fans, who had waited for hours, were visibly upset, with many booing and trolling her online. When she finally appeared on stage, she addressed the crowd, saying:

“Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho. I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho, I’m so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. Aaj aap log mere liye itna kimti time nikaal kar aaye ho. I will make sure that I will make you all dance.”

While Neha appeared emotional, even shedding tears on stage, the audience remained unimpressed. Some concert attendees labeled her reaction as “fake” and criticized the event for poor planning.

Fans Disappointed as Concert Ends Quickly

Despite the lengthy wait, Neha Kakkar reportedly performed for less than an hour, leaving fans dissatisfied. Many expressed their frustration on social media, stating that the experience fell short of expectations.

Who Is Tony Kakkar?

Tony Kakkar is an Indian singer, songwriter, and music composer known for his catchy Bollywood and independent pop songs. He is the younger brother of Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, both of whom are also well-known singers in the Indian music industry.

Tony is known for his peppy, upbeat, and party-style music, often infused with Punjabi and Bollywood beats. He frequently collaborates with his sister Neha Kakkar and has carved a niche in the independent music scene with viral songs that trend on social media platforms.

Tony Kakkar’s Second Post Hints at a Larger Debate

Following his initial post, Tony Kakkar shared another cryptic message questioning audience behavior at events. He wrote:

“Artist maryada mein rahe aur janta?”

Fans speculated that Tony was subtly addressing the backlash Neha faced. While some supported his stance, others argued that audience frustration was justified due to the prolonged delay.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar)

ALSO READ: Will Kunal Kamra Be Arrested? Comedian Refuses To Apologise, Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police As He Uploads New Video

Filed under

Neha Kakkar Melbourne concert tony kakkar

newsx

What is Signal? The Messaging App Trump’s National Security Team Used For Sensitive Information
Ukrainian President Zelen

Zelenskyy’s Last-Minute Decision To Not Present The Intended Gift To Trump Left POTUS In Bad...
newsx

Who Is Priyansh Arya? PBKS Opener Shines On IPL Debut With Explosive 47-Run Knock
Director of National Inte

Senate Democrats, Trump’s CIA Director Clash Over Signal Leak; Gabbard Says She Doesn’t Recall Target...
Luigi Mangione

Why Is Luigi Mangione Requesting For A Laptop In Jail? Here’s The Real Reason
newsx

David Català Takes Over As Kerala Blasters’ New Head Coach
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What is Signal? The Messaging App Trump’s National Security Team Used For Sensitive Information

What is Signal? The Messaging App Trump’s National Security Team Used For Sensitive Information

Zelenskyy’s Last-Minute Decision To Not Present The Intended Gift To Trump Left POTUS In Bad Taste, Triggered The Oval Spat

Zelenskyy’s Last-Minute Decision To Not Present The Intended Gift To Trump Left POTUS In Bad...

Who Is Priyansh Arya? PBKS Opener Shines On IPL Debut With Explosive 47-Run Knock

Who Is Priyansh Arya? PBKS Opener Shines On IPL Debut With Explosive 47-Run Knock

Senate Democrats, Trump’s CIA Director Clash Over Signal Leak; Gabbard Says She Doesn’t Recall Target Details Being Included

Senate Democrats, Trump’s CIA Director Clash Over Signal Leak; Gabbard Says She Doesn’t Recall Target...

Why Is Luigi Mangione Requesting For A Laptop In Jail? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Is Luigi Mangione Requesting For A Laptop In Jail? Here’s The Real Reason

Entertainment

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Sunny Deol Praises South Filmmakers, Urges Bollywood To learn Cinema From South

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success