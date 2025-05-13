Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

In December 2022, Tory Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) was convicted in the Hollywood Hills shooting incident involving fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Tory Lanez


Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, currently serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, was reportedly brutally stabbed 14 times in a violent incident at a California prison.

The news was confirmed through a statement posted to his official Instagram account, raising major concerns about his safety behind bars.

Violent Prison Attack: Tory Lanez Injured Severely

According to the Instagram story, Lanez sustained 14 stab wounds, including:

7 wounds to his back

4 to his torso

2 to the back of his head

1 injury on the left side of his face

The attack reportedly resulted in collapsed lungs, requiring emergency medical intervention. Lanez was put on a breathing apparatus, though the post reassured fans that he is now breathing on his own.

“Despite the pain, he is talking, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God for surviving,” the statement read. The rapper also thanked his supporters for their “continued prayers and love.”

Altercation in Tehachapi Prison Yard

As reported by TMZ, the incident occurred during an altercation in the prison yard at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. The alleged attack involved another inmate, though the motive remains unclear at this point.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections told USA TODAY:

“Staff immediately responded, activated 911, and began medical aid. Peterson was then transported to an external medical facility for further treatment.”

Social Media Erupts with #FreeTory Hashtag

Following the shocking revelation, the #FreeTory hashtag began trending on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and followers expressing concern for the rapper’s well-being and questioning prison security.

In December 2022, Tory Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) was convicted in the Hollywood Hills shooting incident involving fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Charges included:

Discharging a firearm with gross negligence

Assault with a semiautomatic firearm

Carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle

Lanez was sentenced in August 2023 and began serving his time the following month.

While Lanez is currently in recovery and reported to be stable, no further updates have been provided regarding the attacker’s identity or investigative developments. The incident has raised significant questions about inmate safety and prison violence in California facilities.

