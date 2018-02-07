Rapper Travis Scott who is the father of Kylie Jenner's baby daughter Stormi met beauty mogul after her breakup with rapper Tyga at Coachella in 2017. Their news of romance blossomed when both were spotted holding hands at the music festival. The 20-year old reality TV star welcomed a baby girl with Scott on February 1st and confirmed the news through her Instagram handle on Sunday. Kylie kept her pregnancy a hidden secret from the media and her staggering 101 million followers.

The social media mogul and the next big thing in rap music confirmed their relationship on Khloe Kardashian’s birthday when they both flashed their matching tattoos

The reality TV star also attended Scott's birthday with fellow models Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and her better half sister Kendall Jenner. The adorable couple caught everyone's attention when they were spotted at the Met Gala in May which indirectly confirmed their relationship. The social media mogul and the next big thing in rap music confirmed their relationship on Khloe Kardashian's birthday when they both flashed their matching tattoos.

A young Scott spent his childhood in Missouri City near Houston in Texas. To pursue his career in music, Travis dropped out of college when he was a sophomore in the University of Texas at San Antonio. Scott moved to New York City to make a name in the rap music. When his parents decided to cut ties with him, a frustrated rookie musician decided to quit studies and came back to Los Angeles.

Travis was only 16-years old when started his musical career as a record producer and started making music with friend Mike Waxx, who used own a music website named Illroots. In a twist of fate, Travis’ track was heard by multiplatinum recording artist TI. After listening to Scott’s productions, titled “Lights (Love Sick)”, Ti invited him to attend a studio meeting where the Atlanta based rapper freestyled over on his track called Animal. In 2012, Travis Scott released his debut solo project through a mixtape titled Owl Pharaoh which was later re-created by rap mogul Kanye West and Mike Dean.

Tasting success every day, Travis then released his music video for a song titled Quintana. Scott’s single titled “Upper Echelon” featuring 2 Chains and TI became a blockbuster hit and received a resounding welcome which channelled a new legion of La Flame followers. Travis announced his second mix tape Days Before Rodeo and his first concert tour, called The Rodeo Tour, with fellow rapper Young Thug and another promising producer Metro Boomin. His lead single Don’t Play featuring Detroit rapper Big Sean was another banger which he presented as his lead single from Days Before Rodeo.

With the massive success and subliminal fan following, Travis released his album Rodeo in 4 September 2015 which featured a star studded line-up of artists like Quavo, Juicy J, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Chief Keef, Justin Bieber and Young Thug. His lead single Antidote became the 2015 anthem in US and entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In September 2016, Travis Scott released his Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight album which also received a warm reception from the critics where his hit collaboration Goosebumps with Kendrick Lamar reached new heights.

