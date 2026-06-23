Who Is Trisha Krishnan? The South Superstar Linked To CM Vijay Who Has Dominated Indian Cinema For Over Two Decades

Fresh speculation surrounding actress Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay has once again made the actress one of the most talked-about names on social media. The buzz began after fans noticed that Trisha did not publicly wish Vijay on his birthday initially, leading to rumours that she had unfollowed him on Instagram. However, reports remain unverified, and neither Trisha nor Vijay has commented on the speculation. Amid the chatter, many internet users have been searching for one question: Who is Trisha Krishnan?

The answer goes far beyond the latest headlines. Over the last two decades, Trisha has built one of the most successful careers in Indian cinema, becoming a leading star across Tamil and Telugu films while maintaining her popularity through multiple generations of audiences.

Who is Trisha Krishnan?

Born on May 4, 1983, in Chennai, Trisha Krishnan initially had different career plans. She studied Business Administration at Ethiraj College for Women and reportedly aspired to become a criminal psychologist before entering the entertainment industry. Her journey to stardom began in the world of beauty pageants. In 1999, she won the Miss Chennai title, a victory that opened doors to modelling assignments and television commercials. Soon after, filmmakers started taking notice.

She made her screen debut with a small role in the Tamil film Jodi before landing her first lead role in Mounam Pesiyadhe in 2002. What followed was one of the most successful runs in South Indian cinema.

Which Films Made Trisha Krishnan A Household Name?

Trisha’s rise coincided with the golden era of commercial Tamil and Telugu cinema. In Tamil cinema, she delivered major hits such as Saamy, Ghilli, Aaru, Abhiyum Naanum, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Yennai Arindhaal and 96. In Telugu cinema, films like Varsham, Athadu and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana turned her into one of the industry’s most sought-after actresses.

Over the years, she has shared screen space with some of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, including Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Vikram, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Her performance as Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise introduced her to a younger audience and reaffirmed her position as one of South cinema’s most respected actors.

Why Is Trisha Krishnan Trending Alongside Vijay?

Trisha and Vijay have been frequent co-stars and remain one of Tamil cinema’s most popular on-screen pairings. In recent months, speculation about their relationship intensified after reports linked the actress to Vijay amid discussions surrounding his personal life. The rumours gained further traction after Trisha attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister earlier this year.

The latest round of gossip emerged when social media users claimed that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram and had skipped wishing him on his birthday. However, reports later suggested there was no confirmation that she had ever followed him in the first place. Interestingly, Trisha subsequently shared a birthday message for Vijay, calming some of the speculation.

What Makes Trisha One Of South Cinema’s Most Enduring Stars?

Longevity. While many actors struggle to stay relevant beyond a decade, Trisha has remained a leading actress for more than 20 years. Industry observers often credit her ability to balance commercial entertainers with performance-driven roles. She is also regarded as one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema and has won multiple Filmfare Awards along with the prestigious Kalaimamani honour.

Beyond films, she has worked with animal welfare organisations, served as a goodwill ambassador for PETA and was appointed a UNICEF celebrity advocate for children’s rights.

What’s Next For Trisha Krishnan?

Even after more than two decades in the industry, Trisha shows no signs of slowing down. The actress continues to headline major projects across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Among her upcoming releases is the big-budget fantasy film Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi.

Whether the internet is discussing her films, fashion choices or personal life, one thing remains clear: Trisha Krishnan has evolved from a beauty pageant winner into one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars—a rare achievement in an industry where longevity is often the hardest role to play.