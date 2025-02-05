Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Who Is Udit Narayan's First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another Woman

Udit’s first wife, Ranjana, confronted him in Patna in 2006 after discovering his second marriage. She appeared at Udit’s hotel room with reporters and accused him of hiding his first marriage from Deepa.

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another Woman

Udit Narayan


Udit Narayan, a celebrated singer, recently found himself at the center of controversy after videos surfaced of him kissing female fans during a live performance.

The videos quickly went viral, with many criticizing the singer for his behavior, calling it “inappropriate” and “indecent.” This is not the first time the singer has been under scrutiny, as past incidents also revealed him kissing fellow singers like Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal.

Amid this uproar, information about his personal life has also come to light.

Udit Narayan’s Marital History: Two Marriages and a Hidden Past

Did you know Udit Narayan has been married twice, and his son Aditya Narayan is from his second wife? His first marriage, to Ranjana, took place in 1985 in Bihar when Udit was still an emerging singer.

The wedding was kept private at the time. After their marriage, Udit moved to Mumbai to pursue better work opportunities, which led to his second marriage.

In Mumbai, Udit met and fell in love with Deepa Gahatrah, a Nepali singer, and they eventually married. Their union resulted in the birth of their son, Aditya.

Interestingly, Deepa was unaware of Udit’s first marriage for a significant period. It wasn’t until 2006 that Ranjana confronted Udit about his secret marriage.

Confrontation and Revelation: The Hidden Truth Comes Out

Udit’s first wife, Ranjana, confronted him in Patna in 2006 after discovering his second marriage. She appeared at Udit’s hotel room with reporters and accused him of hiding his first marriage from Deepa.

Ranjana even threatened suicide over the betrayal. Initially, Udit denied knowing her, claiming she was a stranger and dismissing the claims as an attempt to tarnish his image.

However, Ranjana presented photos and legal documents to prove their marriage and sought justice from the State Women’s Commission.

The Commission summoned Udit multiple times, leading him to eventually admit that Ranjana was indeed his first wife. Despite the legal drama, Ranjana later claimed that she held no ill will toward Udit, Deepa, or their son, Aditya.

She stated that Udit had agreed to maintain his relationship with both wives, and she accepted this arrangement.

Udit Narayan Faces Public Backlash Over Viral Videos

The controversy surrounding Udit Narayan has intensified with his viral videos.

His kissing of female fans and the earlier incidents with Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal have sparked outrage online, with many questioning his conduct and calling for his honors to be reconsidered.

As the public outcry grows, Udit remains in the spotlight, with both his personal life and public behavior under intense scrutiny.

Filed under

bollywood UDIT NARAYAN

