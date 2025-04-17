Who Is Varun Grover? Comedian Adds A Hilarious Disclaimer Before His Political Stand-Up Post Kunal Kamra Row

In response to the heated situation, Varun Grover released a video from his ongoing comedy tour titled ‘Nothing Makes Sense.’ Before diving into his set, Grover added a sarcastic disclaimer.

Stand-up comedian and writer Varun Grover took a subtle yet powerful jab at a political party during his latest comedy special, following the recent controversy involving fellow comic Kunal Kamra.

Kamra had referred to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “Gaddar” (traitor) during one of his performances, leading to outrage and vandalism at the Habitat Studio—where the event took place.

The Fallout of Kunal Kamra’s Joke

Kamra’s controversial comment sparked a major backlash. Supporters of the political party allegedly damaged the performance venue in retaliation, and an FIR was registered against the comedian.

Despite the intense reaction, Kamra stood firm, stating, “I will not apologise… I don’t fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down.”

Varun Grover Issues Humorous Disclaimer

In response to the heated situation, Varun Grover released a video from his ongoing comedy tour titled ‘Nothing Makes Sense.’ Before diving into his set, Grover added a sarcastic disclaimer, which read:

“These are jokes. Venue ki isme koi galti nahi hain. Mera bhi nahin hai. Humare time ki hai. If offended, break a clock.” (Translation: The venue has nothing to do with this. I’m not to blame either. Blame the times we live in. If you’re offended, break a clock.)

This tongue-in-cheek statement is widely viewed as an indirect criticism of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), whose supporters reportedly vandalised the studio in Kamra’s case.

Varun Grover Highlights the Plight of Comedians

Grover also pointed out the growing challenges faced by Indian comedians. He referred to Munawar Faruqui, who was jailed for a joke and later featured in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

Grover remarked on how risky and uncertain the current atmosphere is for comedians, where freedom of speech often meets legal trouble or social backlash.