Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Varun Grover? Comedian Adds A Hilarious Disclaimer Before His Political Stand-Up Post Kunal Kamra Row

Who Is Varun Grover? Comedian Adds A Hilarious Disclaimer Before His Political Stand-Up Post Kunal Kamra Row

In response to the heated situation, Varun Grover released a video from his ongoing comedy tour titled ‘Nothing Makes Sense.’ Before diving into his set, Grover added a sarcastic disclaimer.

Who Is Varun Grover? Comedian Adds A Hilarious Disclaimer Before His Political Stand-Up Post Kunal Kamra Row

Varun Grover and Kunal Kamra


Stand-up comedian and writer Varun Grover took a subtle yet powerful jab at a political party during his latest comedy special, following the recent controversy involving fellow comic Kunal Kamra.

Kamra had referred to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “Gaddar” (traitor) during one of his performances, leading to outrage and vandalism at the Habitat Studio—where the event took place.

The Fallout of Kunal Kamra’s Joke

Kamra’s controversial comment sparked a major backlash. Supporters of the political party allegedly damaged the performance venue in retaliation, and an FIR was registered against the comedian.

Despite the intense reaction, Kamra stood firm, stating, “I will not apologise… I don’t fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Varun Grover Issues Humorous Disclaimer

In response to the heated situation, Varun Grover released a video from his ongoing comedy tour titled ‘Nothing Makes Sense.’ Before diving into his set, Grover added a sarcastic disclaimer, which read:

“These are jokes. Venue ki isme koi galti nahi hain. Mera bhi nahin hai. Humare time ki hai. If offended, break a clock.” (Translation: The venue has nothing to do with this. I’m not to blame either. Blame the times we live in. If you’re offended, break a clock.)

This tongue-in-cheek statement is widely viewed as an indirect criticism of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), whose supporters reportedly vandalised the studio in Kamra’s case.

Varun Grover Highlights the Plight of Comedians

Grover also pointed out the growing challenges faced by Indian comedians. He referred to Munawar Faruqui, who was jailed for a joke and later featured in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

Grover remarked on how risky and uncertain the current atmosphere is for comedians, where freedom of speech often meets legal trouble or social backlash.

ALSO READ: Is Justin Bieber Broke? Singer Claps Back At Clickbait Rumours Of Him Owing $20 Million To A Company

Filed under

Kunal Kamra Varun Grover

A 27-year-old woman named

Woman Fakes Pregnancy for 9 Months; Then Kidnaps Newborn from Delhi Hospital
Anurag Kashyap

Absolute Cowards: Anurag Kashyap Goes On A Ranting Spree Over CBFC Delaying Phule’s Release
Varun Grover and Kunal Ka

Who Is Varun Grover? Comedian Adds A Hilarious Disclaimer Before His Political Stand-Up Post Kunal...
Elon Musk's Starlink in T

Elon Musk’s Starlink In Talks With India Over Satellite Internet Expansion
Tiffany Fong And Elon Mus

Who Is Tiffany Fong? Crypto Influencer Rejected Elon Musk’s Alleged Baby Proposal Amid Social Media...
Dia Mirza

I Was Literally Trembling, Reveals Dia Mirza While Filming A Rape Scene In Kaafir, Recalls...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Woman Fakes Pregnancy for 9 Months; Then Kidnaps Newborn from Delhi Hospital

Woman Fakes Pregnancy for 9 Months; Then Kidnaps Newborn from Delhi Hospital

Absolute Cowards: Anurag Kashyap Goes On A Ranting Spree Over CBFC Delaying Phule’s Release

Absolute Cowards: Anurag Kashyap Goes On A Ranting Spree Over CBFC Delaying Phule’s Release

Elon Musk’s Starlink In Talks With India Over Satellite Internet Expansion

Elon Musk’s Starlink In Talks With India Over Satellite Internet Expansion

Who Is Tiffany Fong? Crypto Influencer Rejected Elon Musk’s Alleged Baby Proposal Amid Social Media Fallout

Who Is Tiffany Fong? Crypto Influencer Rejected Elon Musk’s Alleged Baby Proposal Amid Social Media...

I Was Literally Trembling, Reveals Dia Mirza While Filming A Rape Scene In Kaafir, Recalls Vomiting Right After The Shot

I Was Literally Trembling, Reveals Dia Mirza While Filming A Rape Scene In Kaafir, Recalls...

Entertainment

Absolute Cowards: Anurag Kashyap Goes On A Ranting Spree Over CBFC Delaying Phule’s Release

Absolute Cowards: Anurag Kashyap Goes On A Ranting Spree Over CBFC Delaying Phule’s Release

Who Is Tiffany Fong? Crypto Influencer Rejected Elon Musk’s Alleged Baby Proposal Amid Social Media Fallout

Who Is Tiffany Fong? Crypto Influencer Rejected Elon Musk’s Alleged Baby Proposal Amid Social Media

I Was Literally Trembling, Reveals Dia Mirza While Filming A Rape Scene In Kaafir, Recalls Vomiting Right After The Shot

I Was Literally Trembling, Reveals Dia Mirza While Filming A Rape Scene In Kaafir, Recalls

Are Serena Williams And Drake Back To Being Good Friends? Tennis Star Clears The Air On Her Super Bowl Crip Walk Dissing Rapper

Are Serena Williams And Drake Back To Being Good Friends? Tennis Star Clears The Air

Is Justin Bieber Broke? Singer Claps Back At Clickbait Rumours Of Him Owing $20 Million To A Company

Is Justin Bieber Broke? Singer Claps Back At Clickbait Rumours Of Him Owing $20 Million

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave