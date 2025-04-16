Who Is Vincy Aloshious? Malayalam Actress Reveals Her Co-Star Under The Influence Of Drugs Insisted On Fixing Her Dress

Vincy made her film debut in 2019 with Vikruthi, starring alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir. She gained prominence through the reality show Nayika Nayakan on Mazhavil Manorama.

Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious recently took to Instagram to clarify her previous statement regarding her refusal to work with actors who use drugs. Her comments, made in an anti-drug campaign, sparked online debates, prompting her to explain the reasoning behind her stance.

Vincy shared a detailed account of a disturbing incident that led to her statement. She revealed that during the filming of a project, one of the main actors, who was visibly under the influence of drugs, behaved inappropriately on set. This made her uncomfortable, and she decided to speak out.

“I was working on a film where one of the main actors used drugs and behaved inappropriately. He insisted on accompanying me to fix a costume issue, despite it being unnecessary. This situation, which occurred in front of everyone, made me extremely uncomfortable,” Vincy explained in her video.

The Disruptive Impact of Drug Use on Set

Vincy also described an alarming moment when she noticed drug use on set. “During a scene rehearsal, something white spilled from his mouth onto the table. It was clear that he was using drugs, and it created a disruptive atmosphere for everyone involved,” she continued.

She emphasized that while personal drug use is a private matter, its impact on a professional environment is unacceptable.

The actor stated firmly that she would no longer work with anyone who uses drugs in a professional setting. “When an actor’s actions negatively affect the work environment, it’s a problem. I don’t want to be part of such situations. This decision is based on my personal experience, and I stand by it,” she concluded.

Vincy’s stance reflects her commitment to maintaining a respectful and professional atmosphere on set. She also mentioned that the director was aware of the situation and had addressed the issue with the actor involved.

Who Is Vincy Aloshious?

Vincy Sony Aloshious is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Malayalam cinema. Born on December 12, 1995, in Ponnani, Kerala, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovation in Kochi .​

Debut and Recognition: Vincy made her film debut in 2019 with Vikruthi, starring alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir. She gained prominence through the reality show Nayika Nayakan on Mazhavil Manorama.

Award-Winning Performance: In 2023, she received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the film Rekha .​

Notable Films: Her filmography includes titles like Bheemante Vazhi, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, and Jana Gana Mana.