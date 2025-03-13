Home
Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000 Per-Month Residence

Williams, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, has been under a court-ordered guardianship. Her brother, Tommy Williams, reassured the public that she is in “great shape mentally and physically.”

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000 Per-Month Residence

Wendy Williams


The Manhattan assisted living facility where Wendy Williams has been staying has accused her niece, Alex Finnie, of unlawfully taking the former talk show host out for dinner.

According to TMZ, Coterie—the Lenox Hill facility where Williams resides—filed a police report alleging that Finnie violated policies by removing her from the premises on Wednesday night without approval.

Williams Taken Out for Dinner Without Facility’s Permission

Finnie, who had been visiting her aunt at the $18,000-per-month residence, took her to an Italian restaurant in NoHo. Shortly after, facility staff reported the incident to the NYPD, claiming Finnie “evaded staff by taking Wendy out of the building.”

Reports indicate that Williams, currently undergoing psychiatric evaluation, was residing in the memory care unit and required elevator access to leave.

Conflicting Statements on Wendy Williams’ Freedom

Despite the allegations, Williams’ guardian’s attorney previously told TMZ that the 60-year-old had no restrictions on her movement within or outside the facility.

According to staff, a worker escorted Williams and Finnie to the lobby and even assisted them into an Uber. However, this contradicts the police report filed by Coterie.

Wendy Williams Reacts to the Situation

Following the dinner, Finnie expressed her shock over the incident, stating, “We came back from dinner, and apparently, the police were called.”

She further explained, “I was told that the facility claimed I took my aunt without approval.”

Williams, visibly upset, called the situation “unbelievable,” emphasizing that she was under the impression she could leave whenever she wanted.

Williams and her niece dined at Max Tucci’s Tucci restaurant. According to sources, the media personality appeared to be in high spirits, dressed in a stylish Gucci bomber jacket and journaling throughout the night.

“She looked great and had a wonderful time,” an insider told Page Six. “She’s also set to appear on ‘The View’ tomorrow.”

Concerns Over Wendy Williams’ Health and Guardianship

Williams, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, has been under a court-ordered guardianship. Her brother, Tommy Williams, reassured the public that she is in “great shape mentally and physically.”

However, earlier this week, Williams reportedly dropped a distressing note saying, “Help! Wendy!” and waved frantically from her window before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

In a surprise live call to “Good Day New York” on Tuesday, Williams stated that she had recently undergone a mental acuity evaluation and “passed with flying colors.”

The situation continues to raise concerns about Williams’ well-being and her current living arrangements, leaving fans questioning her guardianship and treatment at the facility.

