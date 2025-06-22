Who Is Yasmine Mohanraj? Canadian Rapper With Indian Origins Slammed For Mocking Hindu And Christian Faiths

Tommy Genesis’ “True Blue” video has blown up but for all the wrong reasons. Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis, whose real name is Yasmine Mohanraj, dropped a music video for her song “True Blue,” and, it’s safe to say she lit a match and tossed it into a powder keg.

The visuals? Wild, to put it mildly. Tommy’s covered in blue paint, dripping in gold jewellery, rocking a red bindi—channelling a Hindu goddess. Then, out of nowhere, she’s waving around a Christian cross, licking it, and even holding it near her butt.

Yasmine Mohanraj Gets Slammed By Religious Communities

Predictably, people lost their minds. Both Hindu and Christian groups are calling her out—hard. Words like “blasphemous” and “deliberately disrespectful” are getting thrown around like confetti at a parade.

They are saying she’s just pulling a cheap shock stunt for internet clout, like some kind of controversy speedrun. Social media? An absolute mess—everyone’s yelling, demanding apologies, and wondering if Tommy’s just trolling for views.

The Internet Roasts the Video as a “Cheap Stunt”

Honestly, you can’t scroll for five seconds without seeing someone trashing the video. People are calling it “culturally insensitive” and “offensive”—some even say it’s a lazy grab for virality.

There’s a lot of talk about how sacred symbols from two major religions probably shouldn’t be mashed together for the sake of shock value.

Breaking 🚨 Indian-origin rapper Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, who goes by her stage name Tommy Genesis, found herself at the receiving end of severe backlash after her latest music video, True Blue, went viral online for all the wrong reasons. In the video, she can be seen dressed… pic.twitter.com/zrzL9bzCiy — Hopes (@Hopes_times) June 22, 2025

Just listened to Tommy Genesis whose real name is Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj. She is a Canadian artist with an Indian background from Kerala and Tamil side. Her new song openly mocks both Hindu and Christian faiths. This is not creativity this is pure disrespect. Surprised @YouTube… pic.twitter.com/2tMnfEQNfM — Dhilan Gowda 🇮🇳 (@dhilangowda) June 22, 2025

Meet Tommy Genesis aka Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj

A Vancouver, Canada based rapper

She has done her makeup in the video of one of her songs titled “True Blue” just to show her wokeness towards Hindu culture.

Is it a coincidence?

Not at all

By the way Genesis is bisexual. That… pic.twitter.com/FvVoVv0GPV — The Story Teller (@IamTheStory__) June 21, 2025

Who Is Tommy Genesis?

Meanwhile, Tommy’s just… nowhere. No statement, no apology, not even a cryptic tweet or Instagram story. She’s either ignoring the uproar or cooking up a response. Who knows?

Quick background check: Tommy hails from Vancouver, and she’s got Tamil and Swedish roots. Her whole thing is pushing boundaries—she’s been mixing up themes around identity, gender, and sexuality since day one.

She once called herself a “fetish rapper,” which pretty much sets the tone. Back in 2016, some magazine dubbed her the “internet’s most rebellious underground rap queen.”

ALSO READ: What Is The Mystery Illness Salman Khan Is Suffering From? Bollywood Superstar Reveals Secret Battle With Brain Aneurysm