Who Is Yasmine Mohanraj? Canadian Rapper With Indian Origins Slammed For Mocking Hindu And Christian Faiths

Indian-origin rapper Tommy Genesis faces backlash for her True Blue video, where she appears as a Hindu goddess and misuses a Christian cross. Social media users call it blasphemous and a publicity stunt. The Canadian artist is yet to respond to the controversy.

Last Updated: June 22, 2025 12:52:43 IST

Tommy Genesis’ “True Blue” video has blown up but for all the wrong reasons. Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis, whose real name is Yasmine Mohanraj, dropped a music video for her song “True Blue,” and, it’s safe to say she lit a match and tossed it into a powder keg.

The visuals? Wild, to put it mildly. Tommy’s covered in blue paint, dripping in gold jewellery, rocking a red bindi—channelling a Hindu goddess. Then, out of nowhere, she’s waving around a Christian cross, licking it, and even holding it near her butt.

Yasmine Mohanraj Gets Slammed By Religious Communities 

Predictably, people lost their minds. Both Hindu and Christian groups are calling her out—hard. Words like “blasphemous” and “deliberately disrespectful” are getting thrown around like confetti at a parade.

They are saying she’s just pulling a cheap shock stunt for internet clout, like some kind of controversy speedrun. Social media? An absolute mess—everyone’s yelling, demanding apologies, and wondering if Tommy’s just trolling for views.

The Internet Roasts the Video as a “Cheap Stunt”  

Honestly, you can’t scroll for five seconds without seeing someone trashing the video. People are calling it “culturally insensitive” and “offensive”—some even say it’s a lazy grab for virality.

There’s a lot of talk about how sacred symbols from two major religions probably shouldn’t be mashed together for the sake of shock value. 

Who Is Tommy Genesis?  

Meanwhile, Tommy’s just… nowhere. No statement, no apology, not even a cryptic tweet or Instagram story. She’s either ignoring the uproar or cooking up a response. Who knows?

Quick background check: Tommy hails from Vancouver, and she’s got Tamil and Swedish roots. Her whole thing is pushing boundaries—she’s been mixing up themes around identity, gender, and sexuality since day one.

She once called herself a “fetish rapper,” which pretty much sets the tone. Back in 2016, some magazine dubbed her the “internet’s most rebellious underground rap queen.”

