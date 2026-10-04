Who Killed Mad Sandhu? Goldy Dhillon Claims Responsibility For Punjabi Influencer’s Murder, Police Probe Nihang Link

Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar on the evening of Saturday, October 3, when two unnamed attackers on a motorcycle reportedly opened fire on him. While investigating the murder, a social media post claiming responsibility for the killing on behalf of Goldy Dhillon and Jagga Tarn Taran has surfaced.

Nevertheless, the claim remains unverified, and the police has not officially identified Goldy Dhillon or Jagga Tarn Taran as the culprits behind the shooting. The investigators are currently exploring several leads, one of which is Mad Sandhu’s previous dispute with a Nihang sect.

Who Killed Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu, whose actual name is Madhusudan, was attacked around 6 pm in Loharka road in Amritsar. As per police sources, he went to pick up his car which was washed and two people riding a motorbike fired shots at him.

Mad Sandhu was immediately taken to a private hospital where he died due to injuries. Teams have been formed by the police to track down the suspects while investigating CCTV footage from the location. Sources have revealed that the investigation team has some clues regarding the attack while trying to find out the identity of the perpetrators and their motive of murder. At this point, the identity of the shooters has not yet been established.

Did Goldy Dhillon Claim Responsibility For Mad Sandhu’s Murder?

A social media post appearing in the name of Goldy Dhillon and Jagga Tarn Taran has claimed responsibility for the killing. The post alleges that Sandhu was “spoiling” the younger generation and also issued a warning to people supporting him or inviting him to events. The post has since circulated widely online.

However, the authenticity of the post has not been independently verified. Police are looking into the claim as part of their investigation rather than treating it as confirmed evidence of who ordered or carried out the murder. This distinction is important because the police investigation is still underway.

Why Is Police Probing A Nihang Link?

One of the angles being examined relates to a controversy involving Sandhu and a Nihang group months before his death. Reports say Sandhu had faced objections over his social-media videos, clothing and content. A Nihang jathedar had reportedly warned him against posting material considered objectionable and alleged that his content could influence young people.

A recording of a conversation between Sandhu and the Nihang leader also surfaced during the earlier controversy. Sandhu had defended himself by saying that he was simply the way God had made him and subsequently apologised in an attempt to settle the dispute. Police have not established a connection between that controversy and Sandhu’s murder. It remains one of the circumstances being examined in the investigation.

What Happened To Mad Sandhu On Loharka Road?

According to police accounts, Sandhu had gone to collect his car when the attackers approached him. Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired at him at close range before fleeing the scene. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the shooting and began examining CCTV footage and other evidence.

Sandhu was critically injured and later died while being taken to hospital, according to police and multiple reports. A video showing Sandhu injured on the road has also circulated on social media. The footage is disturbing and does not establish who was responsible for the shooting.

Who Was Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu was a Punjabi makeup artist, fashion and lifestyle influencer and LGBTQ+ voice who had built a large following on social media. His Instagram account had more than 2.2 lakh followers. He appeared on podcasts and digital platforms where he discussed makeup, the entertainment industry, gender issues and his own experiences.

Sandhu had also acted in the Punjabi film Oye Bhole Oye. His public presence frequently attracted both support and criticism, including homophobic trolling over his appearance and content. In previous discussions about the criticism he faced, Sandhu had spoken about accepting himself and refusing to allow online trolling to define his life.

Was Mad Sandhu Receiving Threats?

Reports have said Sandhu had faced threats and hostility over his social-media presence before his death. He had openly spoken about the trolling he experienced and defended his identity and content. However, whether any previous threat was directly connected to Saturday’s shooting has not been established by police.

That is also why the Goldy Dhillon claim and the earlier Nihang controversy need to be treated as separate investigative leads rather than a confirmed chain of events.

What Happens Next In The Mad Sandhu Murder Case?

The most urgent priority for Amritsar Police at the moment is to trace the two gunmen, find out who organized the attack, and discover the motive behind it. The CCTV footage, statements of witnesses and other pieces of evidence are being reviewed by the police, who stated that they had certain clues and were trying to apprehend the suspects.

The responsibility for the shooting claimed by Goldy Dhillon can prove to be crucial if the authenticity of the statement is established by the investigators or any link between the persons named in it and the crime is discovered. At this point, however, the key question is who ordered and executed Mad Sandhu’s killing?

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