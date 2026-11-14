Who Owns Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa? Family Property Dispute Erupts As Actor’s Sister-In-Law Ramola Challenges 33-Year-Old Gift Deed In Jaya’s Name

The famous Jalsa bungalow of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recently been in the limelight not because of his usual Sunday meetings with his fans but because of the property dispute within the family. It all started when Ramola Bachchan, the wife of Amitabh’s younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan, questioned a gift deed made back in 1993 about the transfer of the bungalow to Jaya Bachchan. According to Ramola, the property was transferred into Jaya’s name without her consent. The problem has already reached the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies’ office in Andheri, Mumbai. However, no decisions have been made regarding the allegations or the documents in question.

It is stated in the article by Mumbai Mirror that Ramola has been filing complaints against the registration authority for seven months in a row. She says that the bungalow Jalsa used to be registered under her name until it was transferred to Jaya via the gift deed made in 1993.

Why Are Two Property Records At The Centre Of The Jalsa Dispute?

One of the important points that can be mentioned in regard to the dispute relates to the difference between two sets of property records. According to the information, property records compiled by the Kapol Housing Society refer to Jaya Bachchan as the owner of Jalsa. On the other hand, the Property Card of the Maharashtra government still refers to Ramola Bachchan.

The problem is believed to have come up because attempts have been made to change the names in the government record replacing the name of Ramola Bachchan with that of Jaya Bachchan. These facts have become a significant part of the case as Ramola is raising questions concerning the way in which the property has been transferred.

What Has Ramola Bachchan Alleged About The 1993 Gift Deed?

Not only has she raised doubts about the very transfer itself but Ramola has also raised concerns regarding the manner in which the gift deed was drafted and registered. As per her allegations, the gift deed was drafted on normal paper and there was no payment of stamp duty at the time of drafting the deed. She has even gone on to state that the deed was not signed by any witnesses.

Ramola has even raised concerns over the subsequent registration and regularization of the deed under the Abhay Yojana scheme of the Maharashtra government. These are some of the allegations raised by her in her complaints. However, these allegations have not been proven to be true yet. Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani stated that he had received the complaint and that the matter had been taken up for a hearing.

Have Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan Responded?

The Bachchan family has not publicly explained its position on the dispute in the reports published so far. According to Moneycontrol, Amitabh Bachchan did not respond to queries about the matter, while Jaya Bachchan could not be reached for comment. A spokesperson for Abhishek Bachchan declined to comment, describing it as an internal family matter.

The proceedings are at an early stage. No final decision has been reported on the validity of the 1993 gift deed or the competing ownership claims.

Jalsa Was Once Known As Mansa: The Bungalow’s History

Jalsa was previously called Mansa and had belonged to film producer N.C. Sippy until it came into the possession of Amitabh Bachchan, who spoke about the past of the property in a post on Instagram in April 2021, celebrating the 46th anniversary of his film ‘Chupke Chupke’. The actor mentioned that the property belonged to Sippy, until the Bachchans bought it, sold it and then bought it back. The property was reconstructed and named Jalsa.

In addition, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that several films such as Anand, Namak Haraam, Chupke Chupke and Satte Pe Satta have been filmed in the property during its period of connection with Sippy. It is well known that over the years, Jalsa has come to be linked with Amitabh Bachchan. In addition, it is famous for Sunday get-togethers outside its gate where fans congregate hoping to see the actor.

However, the recent dispute has led to attention being drawn towards the old papers related to the property. At this point, however, it is yet to be seen whether the matter of ownership will reach any resolution.

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