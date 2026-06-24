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Home > Entertainment News > Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Meet the terrifying villains behind Prime Video's Raakh! Actors Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav have officially won the IMDb Breakout Star Award, turning an avalanche of social media hate mail into a historic, career-defining milestone.

Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav in Raakh, Image Credits- IMDb
Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav in Raakh, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 20:39 IST

Raakh OTT: The viral talk on social media about the detective thriller Raakh, on Amazon Prime Video, has now turned into formal industry recognition. The actors Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav, playing the menacing villain characters in the show, have been chosen as the latest winners of the highly coveted IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award.

Raakh, which is rated at an impressive 7.6/10 by users on IMDb and is listed at No. 19 on the IMDb Top Rated Shows list, revolves around an imaginary story which has been influenced by the horrific incident of kidnaping in New Delhi in 1978 by the notorious criminals Ranga and Billa, who abducted Geeta and Sanjay Chopra.

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Who Are The Men Behind The Menace?

In Raakh, the fictional version of the notorious Ranga-Billa is called Babu and Rajjo. Their horrifying and real-to-life portrayal has frightened everybody to bits and pushed both of them right into number one spot on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list.

  • Akash Makhija (Babu): Moving effortlessly from shrewd intelligence to unpredictable savagery, Makhija won over the world with his performance and became number one on the Popular Indian Celebrities list just a week after Raakh premiered.

  • Ramandeep Yadav (Rajjo): Using years of research on serial killers to give a terrifying stare that freezes blood, Yadav quickly rose to number four on the same trending list.

Why Their Milestone Win Makes History

The STARmeter Award is only the second time in the entire history of the Indian digital ecosystem that it has been conferred on co-stars in a trendy film – the other one being Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for Saiyaara in 2025. Entirely based on numbers collected from the over 250 million unique visitors to IMDb per month, the honor accurately foretells a new dawn for the talents at hand.

“The IMDb Breakout Star is the very first award in the 13-year journey of my acting career,” shared an emotional Akash Makhija upon receiving the honor. “My DMs are filled with hate messages. Thank you for hating my character and giving me this award.”

Ramandeep Yadav echoed the feeling, pointing out the emotional aspect of the story: “They did not want to glorify our characters but rather show the emotions of the parents who have lost their kids. I cried for the first time when I read the script because I realized that I had to act this character.”

What Is Next For The Prime Video Thriller?

Directed by Prosit Roy (Pari, Paatal Lok), along with producers Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, Raakh remains the top performer on streaming platforms in 240 different nations around the world. With stellar acting performances by Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir, the dark realism of the series is considered a new standard of Indian thrillers.

Considering how Makhija and Yadav have turned viral audience reactions into their career milestones, the industry can surely expect more from these talented actors in future projects.

ALSO READ: Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

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Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars
Tags: Akash Makhijahome-hero-pos-5IMDb STARmeter AwardsRaakhRamandeep Yadav

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Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars
Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars
Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars
Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

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