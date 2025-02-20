Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over James Bond Franchise

Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, is now in charge of the creative direction of the James Bond franchise. Following this major shift, Bezos has started looking for the next actor to take on the legendary role of Agent 007.

Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, has now officially taken charge of the James Bond franchise and its creative direction. Bezos was quick to pop the most important question to the public after this major shift. As Bezos begins his search for a new 007, the next actor to play the legendary role of James Bond, he asked his social media audience who they think should play the next 007.

On Thursday morning, he took to Instagram, where he asked his 4.3 million followers for their suggestions on who should replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. Craig, who played the iconic character for 15 years, officially retired from the role after the 2021 film No Time to Die.

Fans React with Casting Suggestions

Bezos’ post immediately sparked excitement among fans, with thousands of comments pouring in. Among the top suggestions were Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill and Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre.

Fans have long speculated about who could take on the iconic role, with names like Kraven the Hunter actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gladiator 2 star Paul Mescal, and Challengers star Josh O’Connor frequently being mentioned as potential contenders. Whoever is chosen will join a legendary lineup of actors who have played Bond, including Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig.

Amazon’s Takeover of the Bond Franchise

This search for a new Bond follows a major shift in the franchise’s ownership. On the same morning as Bezos’ post, it was announced that longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson had partnered with Amazon MGM Studios to form a new joint venture. As part of this deal, they handed over creative control of the Bond films to Amazon.

This marks a historic change, as it is the first time in over 60 years that a member of the Broccoli family is not leading the creative direction of the franchise. The Bond films date back to 1962’s Dr. No, and the Broccoli family has been involved since Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman acquired the rights to Ian Fleming’s novels in 1961.

There have been rumors of disagreements between Amazon and Broccoli and Wilson about the direction of the Bond series, which may have caused delays in franchise updates. However, these disputes are no longer relevant now that Amazon has taken full creative control.

Broccoli and Wilson Step Away from Bond

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have dedicated their lives to shaping the Bond franchise. In a statement on Thursday, Broccoli reflected on her time managing the series, saying she had worked hard to “maintain and build upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father.” She explained that she felt it was time to step back and focus on other projects.

Michael G. Wilson echoed this sentiment, stating that he is also stepping away from Bond to focus on his passion for art and charitable projects. He added, “It is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.” With Amazon now in full control, the future of James Bond is set for a new direction.