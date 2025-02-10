Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Ajith Vijayan hailed from a family with deep artistic roots. His grandfather, Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, was a legendary Kathakali maestro, while his grandmother, Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma, was a celebrated Mohiniyattam dancer.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Ajith Vijayan


Renowned Malayalam actor Ajith Vijayan passed away on Sunday, February 9, in Kochi at the age of 57. As per PTI reports, the exact cause of his sudden demise remains undisclosed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He is survived by his wife, Dhanya, and their two daughters, Gowri and Gayatri.

Fans and Industry Mourn the Loss of Ajith Vijayan

Following the news of his passing, fans and celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the veteran actor. Many shared heartfelt messages, remembering his contributions to Malayalam cinema and television.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ajith Vijayan’s Remarkable Career in Malayalam Cinema

Ajith Vijayan carved a niche for himself in the Malayalam film industry, earning recognition for his impactful performances. He was known for his roles in popular films such as:

Oru Indian Pranayakatha

Bangalore Days

Amar Akbar Anthony

Anju Sundarikal (Kullante Bharya)

Released in 2014, Bangalore Days became one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters of its time. Directed by Anjali Menon, the film featured an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

It was released in 205 theaters across India, grossing approximately ₹45 crore and receiving widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

A Legacy Rooted in the Arts

Ajith Vijayan hailed from a family with deep artistic roots. His grandfather, Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, was a legendary Kathakali maestro, while his grandmother, Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma, was a celebrated Mohiniyattam dancer.

His parents, C.K. Vijayan and Mohiniyattam guru Kala Vijayan, were also well-known figures in the performing arts. Additionally, his uncle was the veteran Malayalam actor Kalashala Babu.

Ajith Vijayan’s untimely demise is a significant loss to the Malayalam film and television industry. His contribution to cinema and his rich artistic heritage will continue to inspire generations to come.

ALSO READ: Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Filed under

Ajith Vijayan bangalore days malayalam actor

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Deportation Row: Congress’ Vashisth Writes To President Murmu For Dignified Return Of Indian Citizens

US Deportation Row: Congress’ Vashisth Writes To President Murmu For Dignified Return Of Indian Citizens

Manipur: Y Khemchand Singh, frontrunner for next CM post?

Manipur: Y Khemchand Singh, frontrunner for next CM post?

Tirupati Laddu Row: CBI Arrests Four Over Adulterated Ghee Supply

Tirupati Laddu Row: CBI Arrests Four Over Adulterated Ghee Supply

At What Time Does The Aero India 2025 Show Start? Check Ticket Prices For Indians And Foreigners

At What Time Does The Aero India 2025 Show Start? Check Ticket Prices For Indians...

PM Modi’s Tariff Cuts To Boost U.S. Exports During Trump Meeting

PM Modi’s Tariff Cuts To Boost U.S. Exports During Trump Meeting

Entertainment

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl 2025?

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl

Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases Him Off Stage

Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose Singer With A $12 Million Ring

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing Over | Watch

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox