Ajith Vijayan hailed from a family with deep artistic roots. His grandfather, Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, was a legendary Kathakali maestro, while his grandmother, Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma, was a celebrated Mohiniyattam dancer.

Renowned Malayalam actor Ajith Vijayan passed away on Sunday, February 9, in Kochi at the age of 57. As per PTI reports, the exact cause of his sudden demise remains undisclosed.

He is survived by his wife, Dhanya, and their two daughters, Gowri and Gayatri.

Fans and Industry Mourn the Loss of Ajith Vijayan

Following the news of his passing, fans and celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the veteran actor. Many shared heartfelt messages, remembering his contributions to Malayalam cinema and television.

Malayalam actor Ajith Vijayan passes away at 57.#AjithVijayan pic.twitter.com/LHrQ0dND8C — Moaz (@moaz20in) February 9, 2025

Ajith Vijayan’s Remarkable Career in Malayalam Cinema

Ajith Vijayan carved a niche for himself in the Malayalam film industry, earning recognition for his impactful performances. He was known for his roles in popular films such as:

Oru Indian Pranayakatha

Bangalore Days

Amar Akbar Anthony

Anju Sundarikal (Kullante Bharya)

Released in 2014, Bangalore Days became one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters of its time. Directed by Anjali Menon, the film featured an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

It was released in 205 theaters across India, grossing approximately ₹45 crore and receiving widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

A Legacy Rooted in the Arts

His parents, C.K. Vijayan and Mohiniyattam guru Kala Vijayan, were also well-known figures in the performing arts. Additionally, his uncle was the veteran Malayalam actor Kalashala Babu.

Ajith Vijayan’s untimely demise is a significant loss to the Malayalam film and television industry. His contribution to cinema and his rich artistic heritage will continue to inspire generations to come.