Who Was Ankit Baliyan? The Haryanvi Singer Behind ‘Bhari Court Mein Goli’ Who Was Shot Dead In Shamli

Haryanvi singer, actor and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday evening, August 26, in a targeted attack that has sparked protests and a police investigation. He was in his early 30s. Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the attackers and determine the motive behind the killing.

Who Was Ankit Baliyan?

Ankit Baliyan had built a sizeable following in the Haryanvi entertainment space as a singer, actor and digital creator. Originally from Bantikhera village in Shamli, he had been living and working between Haryana’s Rohtak and Sonipat while pursuing music and online content. He had around 3.6 lakh YouTube subscribers, with several of his songs attracting millions of views.

Baliyan was particularly known for ‘Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan’, which has crossed 54 million views on YouTube. His other releases included 112 NE, Goli Ke Barood, Jaat Jatni, Agla Janam Jaat, System and Riflein. He also collaborated with established Haryanvi names including Masoom Sharma, Raju Punjabi and Aashu Twinkle.

Ankit Baliyan Shooting: What Happened Outside The Gym?

Police said Baliyan had finished his workout and was walking towards his vehicle in Shamli’s Kotwali area at around 6.55 pm on August 26 when three to four unidentified attackers opened fire. Reports said around 20 rounds were fired. He suffered multiple gunshot injuries and was taken to a nearby health centre, where doctors could not save him.

Investigators have formed multiple teams and are examining CCTV and other technical evidence. A social media post claiming responsibility in the name of the Gogi gang has also surfaced, but police are still verifying its authenticity and have not established the gang’s involvement.

Was Politics A Possible Motive?

Baliyan was reportedly preparing to contest the upcoming district panchayat elections, adding another angle to the investigation. Police, however, have not confirmed any connection between his political plans and the shooting. His family and supporters have protested in Shamli, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

The killing has also cast a grim shadow over Baliyan’s music catalogue. The violent imagery of his biggest hit now carries an unsettling resonance, although there is no evidence that the song itself was connected to the attack. For now, police are focused on identifying the shooters and establishing why the rising Haryanvi artist was targeted.