Who Was Anna Grace Phelan? TikTok Star’s Tumor Grew In An Area Where She Could Not Breathe, Dies At 19

Anna Grace Phelan, a beloved TikTok influencer from Georgia, has tragically passed away at the age of 19. The teenager had been bravely documenting her battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer, with her 150,000 followers.

Family Confirms Death in Heartbreaking TikTok Post

Her passing was confirmed in a heartfelt statement shared on her TikTok page on Saturday. “It is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” the post read.

The message thanked thousands for their prayers and faith, “May we all rejoice with the assurance that she is in Heaven now, and she has been healed.”

Anna Grace first revealed her diagnosis in September 2023, just days before she was due to start her freshman year of college.

Her early symptoms included numbness on the left side of her face and right leg, balance issues, vision problems, and slurred speech.

“I started losing my balance,” she shared in one of her videos. “My speech started to seem weird. My head’s very foggy.”

Glioblastoma Confirmed Through Biopsy

A biopsy later confirmed her worst fears: glioblastoma multiforme, a fast-growing brain tumor with no known cure.

“This is definitely the hardest news I’ve ever received,” she told her followers, adding, “Just going to trust in the Lord and try and keep pushing forward.”

Despite her diagnosis, Anna Grace continued to update her followers, inspiring thousands with her resilience and unshakeable faith.

In one of her final TikToks posted on May 14, she shared a gut-wrenching update, “My tumor grew and it’s in the area where I can’t breathe. It can’t be operated.”

She added, “It would take a miracle, but I’m not giving up yet. If you keep praying for me, I think that I’ll make it.”

GoFundMe Campaign Raised Over $65,000

Supporters rallied behind Anna Grace, with a GoFundMe page raising more than $65,000 to support her treatment and care. She leaves behind her parents, William “Buddy” Phelan and Nadine Phelan, and her brother, Harper David Phelan.

Her funeral service will take place on Thursday at Galilee Christian Church in Jackson County, Georgia. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Anna Grace’s journey touched thousands, and tributes have poured in across social media. Her courage, vulnerability, and deep faith made her a beacon of hope in the face of unimaginable adversity.