Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Dolly Parton, the legendary country music star, has expressed her gratitude to fans following the passing of her beloved husband, Carl Dean. In a heartfelt message, she shared a touching tribute, thanking supporters for their kindness during this difficult time.

Dolly Parton, the legendary country music star, has expressed her gratitude to fans following the passing of her beloved husband, Carl Dean.

Dolly Parton, the legendary country music star, has expressed her gratitude to fans following the passing of her beloved husband, Carl Dean. In a heartfelt message, she shared a touching tribute, thanking supporters for their kindness during this difficult time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Love Story That Spanned Decades

Parton met Dean outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat on the very day she moved to Nashville at just 18 years old. The two quickly formed a connection, leading to a lifelong love story. They tied the knot on Memorial Day, May 30, 1966, in an intimate ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia. Over the years, Parton has often spoken about their enduring relationship, which thrived despite Dean’s preference for a private life away from the spotlight.

The Inspiration Behind “Jolene”

Parton previously revealed in a 2008 NPR interview that her iconic song Jolene was inspired by a flirty bank teller who seemed to take an interest in her husband. The song, which became one of her biggest hits, was a reflection of her deep love and playful jealousy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Message of Gratitude

On Thursday, Parton shared a deeply personal message with her fans, calling it a “love note to family, friends, and fans.”

She wrote: “Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respect for the loss of my beloved husband, Carl. I can’t reach out personally to each of you, but just know it has meant the world to me. He is in God’s arms now, and I am OK with that. I will always love you.”

Her message resonated with millions, reflecting not only the depth of her loss but also the appreciation she has for the overwhelming support from her fans.

Dean’s Support for Parton’s Music

Despite his reclusive nature, Dean always supported Parton’s musical career. In 2023, she released her Rockstar album, which featured collaborations with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sir Elton John, and Sting. She shared that Dean enjoyed the album, especially since it included re-recordings of some of his favorite songs. Known for his candid humor, he once jokingly called her previous cover of Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven, “Stairway to Hell.”

Beyond her music, Parton has also made a significant impact in film, starring in classics such as 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. She has received multiple accolades, including Academy Award nominations for her songs 9 to 5 and Transamerica’s Travelin’ Thru. Additionally, her timeless hits Jolene and I Will Always Love You have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.