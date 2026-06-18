Who Was Daveigh Chase? Lilo & Stitch Star Died At 35, Roy Hernandez Claims To Be Her Boyfriend Creates False Funding Page

The showbiz world is in mourning following the sad and sudden demise of Daveigh Chase, who died at the young age of 35 years. The star is best remembered for lending her voice to the character Lilo in Disney’s film ‘Lilo and Stitch’ and being the terrifying character, Samara, in the film ‘The Ring’. However, the sad event was soon overshadowed by controversy when an intense row broke out between the actress’s former manager and her partner Roy Hernandez. The latter had reportedly started a fraudulent fundraising effort in the name of Chase.

The Sudden Passing of a Talent

Unfortunately, Daveigh Chase died this week because of some serious complications caused by meningitis. At least that’s what the news released online reported. It appears as though she had acquired some serious blood infections before she breathed her last. Although she had retired from Hollywood for quite some time now and had a couple of encounters with the law, it is tragic to see her pass on at such an early age.

The Fundraising Controversy: “No One Knows Who He Is”

Almost immediately following her passing, a man by the name of Roy Hernandez made himself known, declaring himself as Chase’s boyfriend. He created an online crowdfunding account, describing the deceased as “the light of his life.” In the description, Hernandez said that Chase had had “a painful falling out with her family” and vowed to have taken care of and been there for her in downtown Los Angeles.

The entire story was exposed for the falsehood it was when Chase’s former agent stepped in and used TMZ to make their denial known. “As far as the family and people who are really close to her, none of us know who he is,” the former agent said. “I want to add that Daveigh has a SAG trust account with plenty of money in it for her medical needs.”

The manager was categorical in advising against any donations for the page, stating that Hernandez is a stranger to Chase’s close network and is simply taking advantage of her passing. In retaliation, Hernandez stood firm, saying that he plans to raise money solely for the purpose of giving her a befitting memorial service.

Remembering Daveigh Chase’s Hollywood Legacy

Before all this mess, Daveigh Chase was known as an incredibly talented actress in the early 2000s, showcasing incredible diversity across different genres:

Lilo & Stitch (2002): She gave life to the adorable and quirky Disney heroine Lilo Pelekai, voicing her in both the original film and the following series.

The Ring (2002): In contrast, in an absolutely terrifying role, she scared viewers around the globe by playing Samara Morgan, a supernatural creature that crawls out from TVs in the movie. She even received a win for “Best Villain” at MTV Movie Awards for this role.

Spirited Away (2001): She lent her voice to Chihiro Ogino in Studio Ghibli’s Oscar-winning masterpiece as part of the English dubbing.

Donnie Darko (2001): She portrayed Samantha Darko, the little sister of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Donnie in the psychological thriller. Later, she returned to reprise her role as the main protagonist in S. Darko (2009).

Big Love (2006 – 2011): For many seasons, she played the recurring role of Rhonda Volmer in this HBO drama series.

Despite all the arguments regarding her memorial and GoFundMe page, fans would rather honor her with memories full of joy and talent she has brought to the screen.

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