Who Was Dolly Parton? ‘Jolene’ And ‘9 To 5’ Singer Dies At 80, Leaving Behind A Musical And Cultural Legacy

Who Was Dolly Parton? Dolly Parton, the queen of country music whose songs, signature voice, and flamboyant personality made her one of the world’s most recognizable performers, has died at the age of 80.

The singer-songwriter passed away in Nashville on August 25 after battling a bout with cancer. The passing of the musician was honoured by musicians, actors, and politicians from across the world, but the influence that Parton exerted went way past just country music.

Who Was Dolly Parton?

She was born as Dolly Rebecca Parton on January 19, 1946, in Tennessee, where she was the fourth out of 12 children in a financially struggling household. Music became an essential part of her life when she started singing as a little girl and finally found herself in Nashville, where her writing talent and voice became the key to her success.

However, it was mainly because of Porter Wagoner, a famous country singer, that Parton became known to people across the nation, although she finally decided to continue her solo singing career – which is what led to one of the most popular songs written by Dolly Parton, “I Will Always Love You.”

Dolly Parton Songs: ‘Jolene’, ‘9 To 5’ And The Hits That Defined Her

If there is one thing that got Dolly Parton out of the confines of country music, it was her songwriting skills. Jolene, which she made in the 1970s, is one of her signature songs and one of the best-known songs in the genre of country music. On the other hand, Coat of Many Colors is based on her childhood and is one of her most renowned pieces of work.

The song I Will Always Love You was another important song that she wrote and recorded years before Whitney Houston made it famous through her version of the song used in the movie The Bodyguard. Parton even managed to make her way into pop culture with the song 9 to 5 which was associated with the movie of the same name released in 1980. Other major hits included Here You Come Again and Islands in the Stream, her duet with Kenny Rogers.

Across her career, Parton sold more than 100 million records worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling female artists in music history.

Dolly Parton’s Career Went Beyond Country Music

Parton managed to maintain her personality through both recordings and in movies such as 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Steel Magnolias.

In addition, Parton became a shrewd businesswoman and her theme park in Tennessee called Dollywood turned out to be one of the most renowned places in the region as well as one that was closely associated with her native area. Moreover, Parton was able to make an impact in the field of music regardless of what kind of music it was. Parton received many awards throughout her life and she was even admitted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Became One Of Her Biggest Legacies

Her philanthropy was just as important part of her persona as the rhinestones and blonde hair. Parton established Imagination Library in 1995 as an inspiration from her dad who could not read and write. This program gives books for free to young children and has grown far beyond state borders.

Also, she gained much recognition due to a donation of $1 million for the research related to the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 and for other charitable causes. Her philanthropy became one of the reasons why Dolly Parton could keep the love from the people with different views on politics and culture.

How Dolly Parton Became A Cultural Icon

The image that Dolly Parton presented was hard to forget, from the towering blonde hair, sparkly clothes, Tennessee accent to her humour which often put herself at the butt of her jokes. However, beyond her polished public image stood a songwriter whose songs tackled themes of poverty, love, working women, ambition and dignity.

From “9 to 5,” which spoke directly about frustrations in the work-place, to “Coat of Many Colors” which turned childhood poverty into a tale of pride and family, Dolly’s songs were able to reach out to people’s souls but still kept their simplicity and accessibility. That is why she was unique; she could be both a traditionalist in the country music and pop-culture personality at once, a multimillionaire and business-woman but who never forgot about her roots in the Tennessee Mountains.

Following Dolly Parton’s death at 80, tributes came from artists across genres and generations, reflecting the unusual breadth of her appeal.

For an artist responsible for songs as enduring as Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You, perhaps the clearest part of Dolly Parton’s legacy is also the simplest: the music is likely to keep introducing her to audiences who were born long after she first recorded it.

ALSO READ: Celeb Success Story: Nayanthara’s First Paycheque Was Just Rs 2,000–3,000; How She Went From Modelling To Pan-India Stardom