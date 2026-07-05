Who Was G.D. Naidu? Everything To Know About R. Madhavan’s Upcoming Biopic

The highly anticipated biopic GDN has its official trailer out and it has created immense curiosity about the mysterious individual whose name begins with those initials. The movie GDN is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and written by R. Madhavan and tells the incredible story of G.D. Naidu who has been called the “Edison of India.”

After being part of the production of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan takes up the role of yet another unsung genius from India. The film is slated for a pan-Indian release on 17th July 2026 in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Who was G.D. Naidu?

Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, commonly referred to as G.D. Naidu, was an innovative Indian inventor, industrialist, and engineer from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Born in 1893, Naidu is celebrated as a man of vision, whose innovations played a major role in bringing about revolutionary changes to the manufacturing and transportation sector of India before the technological revolution.

Some of his inventions include India’s first indigenous electric motor, kerosene-operated fan, and mechanical voting machine. Besides being an inventor, Naidu founded the Universal Motor Services (UMS).

What is the plot of R. Madhavan’s movie GDN?

GDN is a movie about the brilliant and volatile career of G.D. Naidu amidst the politics prevailing in British India. The newly released trailer of the film shows that there is a potential clash between G.D. Naidu’s expanding industrial empire and the British government which was insecure about his progress.

The plot revolves around the efforts of his competitors and the British government to disrupt his work through baseless accusations such as those of income tax frauds. Another historical event which has been mentioned in the movie is that of British government accusing Naidu of treason for conducting business with Nazi Germany.

Who is in the cast of the G.D. Naidu biopic?

Madhavan headlines this ensemble cast, who must transform themselves physically to bring alive on screen both the young and older versions of the inventor. This star-studded ensemble cast adds huge acting talent to this period drama:

Priyamani as Chellammal, playing the powerful female lead.

Jayaram in a menacing role as a ruthless authority figure bent on destroying Naidu’s legacy.

Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, and Vinay Rai in pivotal supporting roles.

Why is G.D. Naidu called the Edison of India?

Like Thomas Edison, G.D. Naidu was a self-made polymath lacking any formal education beyond schooling, succeeding solely on the basis of observation and experiment. He was interested exclusively in inventing inexpensive gadgets to cater to daily needs of Indians.

Besides his contributions to electrical engineering, he made important innovations in the field of agriculture, cultivating new strains of cotton and papaya. Among other achievements, his contribution to the establishment of the first polytechnic institute of India must be noted where future engineers could learn their craft.

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