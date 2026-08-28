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Home > Entertainment News > Who Was GV Narayana Rao? Chiranjeevi’s Close Friend And Rajinikanth’s Film Institute Batchmate Dies At 73

Who Was GV Narayana Rao? Chiranjeevi’s Close Friend And Rajinikanth’s Film Institute Batchmate Dies At 73

Veteran Telugu actor-producer GV Narayana Rao has died at 73. Here’s a look at his career, his friendship with Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth, and his film legacy.

Chiranjeevi and GV Narayana Rao, Image Credits- X
Chiranjeevi and GV Narayana Rao, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 12:33 IST

GV Narayana Rao, the veteran Telugu actor and producer, died aged 73, marking an end to a glorious film and television career spanning over four decades. He breathed his last in Hyderabad following a heart attack, according to reports quoting Karate Kalyani, the actor. The burial will take place on 28 August at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam, Hyderabad.

Apart from being known for his contributions to Telugu films and television, GV Narayana Rao’s life story had one surprising link to two of Indian cinema’s biggest actors – Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth.

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Who Was GV Narayana Rao?

GV Narayana Rao was born in a village called Kurumaddali of Andhra Pradesh state’s Krishna District. Before entering into films, he had experience in theatre and acting. In 1976, he made his debut in films with K Balachander’s Anthuleni Katha. For his excellent performance in the film, he won the award for the best supporting actor – the Nandi Award for best supporting actor. Later, he won the special jury award for Oka Oori Katha in 1977.

GV Narayana Rao acted in over 100 films and played both lead, supporting and character roles. Some of his famous films include Muthyala Pallaki, Chilakamma Cheppindi, Guppedu Manasu, Gang Leader and Hitler. Apart from films, he worked in some television serials such as Pasupu Kumkuma and Sundarakanda.

GV Narayana Rao’s Connection With Chiranjeevi And Rajinikanth

One of the most fascinating episodes in the career of young Rao is his association with Madras Film Institute. Here he studied together with other famous actors such as Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth. These three actors started their training in films in the same time period but each one chose a totally different career path in the south Indian film industry.

Rao’s relation with Chiranjeevi continued with the passing of time and after making his own career as an actor, Rao entered the domain of filmmaking and produced several Chiranjeevi films.

GV Narayana Rao Also Produced Chiranjeevi Films

As a producer, he produced movies like Devanthakudu and Yamudiki Mogudu, both of which featured Chiranjeevi. He also produced movies like Chattaniki Kallu Levu and Intiko Rudramma while remaining active on-screen at the same time. The role of an actor and a producer helped Rao to become an integral part of the Telugu film industry for many years. Rao also produced the Telugu movie Skylab released in 2021 starring Nithya Menen.

Chiranjeevi Mourns GV Narayana Rao



Following Rao’s death, Chiranjeevi remembered him as a “dear friend” and recalled their long professional and personal association. The actor said Rao had earned a special place among audiences through his work in films and television and looked back fondly on the memories they created while working together on films such as Devanthakudu and Yamudiki Mogudu.

For Telugu cinema, GV Narayana Rao leaves behind a journey that began with theatre and film-school training, moved through award-winning performances and eventually expanded into production. His connection with Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth may draw renewed attention to his story, but his nearly five-decade contribution to Telugu entertainment remains the larger legacy he leaves behind.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Says, ‘BJP May Not Be With Me…’ — Why She Isn’t Worried About Losing The Mandi Ticket

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Who Was GV Narayana Rao? Chiranjeevi’s Close Friend And Rajinikanth’s Film Institute Batchmate Dies At 73
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Who Was GV Narayana Rao? Chiranjeevi’s Close Friend And Rajinikanth’s Film Institute Batchmate Dies At 73

Who Was GV Narayana Rao? Chiranjeevi’s Close Friend And Rajinikanth’s Film Institute Batchmate Dies At 73

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Who Was GV Narayana Rao? Chiranjeevi’s Close Friend And Rajinikanth’s Film Institute Batchmate Dies At 73
Who Was GV Narayana Rao? Chiranjeevi’s Close Friend And Rajinikanth’s Film Institute Batchmate Dies At 73
Who Was GV Narayana Rao? Chiranjeevi’s Close Friend And Rajinikanth’s Film Institute Batchmate Dies At 73
Who Was GV Narayana Rao? Chiranjeevi’s Close Friend And Rajinikanth’s Film Institute Batchmate Dies At 73

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