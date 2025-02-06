Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Was Irv Gotti’s Ex-Wife? Rapper Allegedly Also Had An Affair With Rapper Ashanti

For years, speculation surrounded the nature of Irv Gotti and Ashanti's relationship, with many believing they were romantically involved while Gotti was still married. Despite his repeated denials, the rumors persisted.

Renowned music producer Irv Gotti—known for his work with top artists like DMX, Ja Rule, and Ashanti—has passed away. According to multiple sources close to his family, Gotti died on Wednesday, February 5 in New York City.

Gotti had been dealing with health issues in recent years, particularly after suffering a stroke last year, which left him needing a cane for mobility.

Renowned music producer Irv Gotti previously made headlines by revealing details about his alleged romantic involvement with R&B star Ashanti. During an interview, he discussed the making of her hit song Happy and admitted he was deeply hurt upon learning that she had started dating rapper Nelly.

However, many pointed out that Gotti had no reason to be upset, as he was married at the time to Debbie Lorenzo.

Who Is Irv Gotti’s Ex-Wife, Debbie Lorenzo?

Despite her past with Irv Gotti, Debbie Lorenzo has built a career for herself. She is a hat designer and the creative force behind the Francis Grey by Deb Lorenzo line, which is available at Nordstrom, according to the brand’s official website.

Gotti and Lorenzo share three children: daughter Angie and sons JJ and Sonny. In an interview with Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Angie and JJ shared that their parents kept them out of the public eye while they were growing up.

“There was never that pressure that we have to fill our dad’s shoes,” Angie stated.

The siblings later appeared in a season of Growing Up Hip-Hop, where they opened up about their childhood and what it was like being raised by one of the most influential producers of the early 2000s.

Gotti and Lorenzo also appeared in their own reality series, Gotti’s Way, which aired for two seasons. The show documented their turbulent marriage, giving fans a front-row seat as their relationship unraveled on-screen.

Divorce Finalized in 2013

After being together for more than a decade, Irv Gotti and Debbie Lorenzo officially divorced in 2013.

In an interview with Essence Magazine, Lorenzo explained that she ended the marriage due to Gotti’s infidelity and other issues. She shared that she tried everything to save their relationship but eventually found the strength to walk away. “I had to set these boundaries for me so that when I move forward in any other relationship, my boundaries will be respected,” she said.

Lorenzo also revealed that she once harbored resentment towards Gotti and those associated with him. However, after learning to forgive, she was able to move forward with her life.

Did Irv Gotti Have An Affair With Ashanti?

For years, speculation surrounded the nature of Irv Gotti and Ashanti’s relationship, with many believing they were romantically involved while Gotti was still married. Despite his repeated denials, the rumors persisted.

In 2022, while promoting his Murder Inc. documentary, Gotti once again addressed the speculation. Notably, Ashanti did not participate in the series, fueling reports of lingering tension between her and her former label head.

Gotti has openly discussed their history, particularly during an appearance on Drink Champs. He claimed that he and Ashanti were deeply in love, but like many relationships in the music industry, theirs eventually fell apart.

Shortly after their alleged romance ended, Ashanti began dating rapper Nelly. According to Gotti, he discovered their relationship in an unexpected way—while watching a basketball game. He recalled hearing the announcer mention Ashanti and Nelly sitting courtside together, which was how he learned about their involvement.

ALSO READ: How Did Irv Gotti Die? Famed Music Producer Who Had A Beef With 50 Cent Was Trolled By Rapper Hours Before Death

