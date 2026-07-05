Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The Real-Life Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj

Diljit Dosanjh Satluj: Following a three-year battle with CBFC, Honey Trehan’s much anticipated film Satluj has finally been released on ZEE5. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, the intense period drama has been released uncut and is a true story of the protagonist.

If you have watched the film, you will be wondering who is the lead character? or is this based on a true story? And I have all the answers for you right here.

Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra?

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a distinguished banker and a crusader for human rights. Khalra was born in Amritsar, Punjab. It is in the late eighties and nineties that Khalra emerged as a crusader for the helpless, particularly as Punjab was gripped with fear because of the militancy and counter-militancy operations in the area.

Whereas most people remained silent about the mess happening around them, Khalra started investigating the matter of thousands of missing Sikh youths.

Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj based on a real life story?

The short answer is yes. Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj is based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Khalra and his struggle to uncover the state-sponsored human right abuses happening at that time. The story takes you back to the early 1990s where youngsters mysteriously disappeared in Punjab and how Jaswant Singh Khalra takes it in his own hands to find the truth behind this.

While in his struggles to find the truth behind his missing friend, Jaswant finds himself going to various cremation centres in Punjab and is surprised to find many citizens being cremated under the unidentified or unclaimed identities

What did Jaswant Singh Khalra discover during his investigation?

The investigation of the whereabouts of his missing friend made him realize that there was an anomaly happening on a very large scale due to the acts of the state. The research of municipal records regarding cremations in cities such as Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Majitha revealed the fact that thousands of dead bodies with no identification were cremated without any due process by the Punjab police.

The total number of murders and cremations reached over 25,000 cases. It has been proved by Khalra that the Punjab police adopted the practice of making no distinction whatsoever between the militant personnel and the civilians who were innocent.

In early 1995, Khalra presented his data internationally. He visited Canada and UK and gave his findings before international human rights forums and parliamentary bodies.

How did Jaswant Singh Khalra die?

The price that Jaswant Singh Khalra paid for his advocacy of accountability was no less than his life. Even after being warned time and again by the police officials that his name would also be added to the list of the dead, Khalra did not refrain from pursuing his advocacy mission.

On September 6, 1995, Jaswant Singh Khalra was abducted in broad daylight by police officials dressed in plainclothes. During his illegal detention and torture, he was murdered. He was secretly dumped into Harike Central Canal. What followed was a ten-year struggle and eventually a CBI court passed its judgement against six police officials who were involved in the murder.

How does Diljit Dosanjh’s movie Satluj honor his legacy?

The movie Satluj revolves solely around this dark period, depicting how one single candle would not go out in the face of tyranny. Diljit Dosanjh gives the most intense performance of his life as Khalra, along with Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, who plays Khalra’s courageous wife Paramjit Kaur, and Arjun Rampal, who plays an important role as CBI officer Samudra Singh.

The launch of this movie is seen as a great triumph of artistic freedom, as the creators managed to counter over 120 cuts ordered by the censor board by launching the movie directly on OTT.

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