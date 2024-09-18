Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At 78

Beyond music, Souther enjoyed a successful acting career, starting with a role on the TV show Thirtysomething in 1989. He later appeared in the first season of Nashville and had roles in films such as Postcards From the Edge, Always, My Girl 2, and Purgatory.

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At 78

JD Souther, the renowned singer, songwriter, and actor who co-wrote some of the Eagles’ most iconic hits, passed away peacefully at his home in New Mexico at the age of 78 on Tuesday. No official cause of death has been provided, according to representatives at Solters PR.

Souther, who was set to tour this fall with fellow singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff, performed as recently as five days before his passing. His contributions to the Eagles’ success are significant, with co-writing credits on classics such as “New Kid in Town,” “Best of My Love,” and “Heartache Tonight.”

Other notable tracks he co-wrote for the band include “Victim of Love,” “James Dean,” “Doolin-Dalton,” and “The Sad Cafe.” Souther also wrote “How Long,” which the Eagles covered in 2007, originally releasing it as a solo track in 1972.

Who Was JD Souther?

In addition to his collaborations with the Eagles, Souther worked closely with Don Henley, co-writing songs like “The Heart of the Matter.” His solo career, while not as commercially successful as his collaborations, still had its highlights, including the 1979 hit “You’re Only Lonely,” which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the adult contemporary chart for five weeks.

He also found success with “Her Town Too,” a duet with James Taylor that peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 in 1981.

Souther was also closely associated with Linda Ronstadt, both personally and professionally, contributing songs like “Prisoner in Disguise” and “Faithless Love” to her discography. His songwriting was sought after by many, with his work being recorded by artists like the Dixie Chicks, George Strait, and Bonnie Raitt.

Beyond music, Souther enjoyed a successful acting career, starting with a role on the TV show Thirtysomething in 1989. He later appeared in the first season of Nashville and had roles in films such as Postcards From the Edge, Always, My Girl 2, and Purgatory.

Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013, Souther’s career in music began with the short-lived band Longbranch Pennywhistle, which he formed with Glenn Frey. Although their 1969 album was not well-received, Souther’s solo work quickly established him as a key figure in the country-rock scene, starting with his 1972 debut album John David Souther.

Despite growing up with a love for jazz and classical music, Souther became a pivotal figure in the country-rock movement, a genre he once remarked he had little exposure to during his youth.

Filed under

eagles jd souther latest hollywood news Latest world news

Also Read

Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan To Continue Functioning: Cabinet

Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan To Continue Functioning: Cabinet

What is One Nation-One Election? Benefits, Challenges And Everything You Need To Know

What is One Nation-One Election? Benefits, Challenges And Everything You Need To Know

Brazil: Chaos Ensues In Mayoral Debate As Candidate Hits Rival With Chair On Live TV

Brazil: Chaos Ensues In Mayoral Debate As Candidate Hits Rival With Chair On Live TV

Atishi Has Been Made A Proxy CM Says Shehzad Poonawalla

Atishi Has Been Made A Proxy CM Says Shehzad Poonawalla

Is Udhayanidhi Stalin The Next Deputy Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu?

Is Udhayanidhi Stalin The Next Deputy Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu?

Entertainment

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the Stars With An Ankle Monitor

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox