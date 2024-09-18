Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At 78

Beyond music, Souther enjoyed a successful acting career, starting with a role on the TV show Thirtysomething in 1989. He later appeared in the first season of Nashville and had roles in films such as Postcards From the Edge, Always, My Girl 2, and Purgatory.

JD Souther, the renowned singer, songwriter, and actor who co-wrote some of the Eagles’ most iconic hits, passed away peacefully at his home in New Mexico at the age of 78 on Tuesday. No official cause of death has been provided, according to representatives at Solters PR.

Souther, who was set to tour this fall with fellow singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff, performed as recently as five days before his passing. His contributions to the Eagles’ success are significant, with co-writing credits on classics such as “New Kid in Town,” “Best of My Love,” and “Heartache Tonight.”

Other notable tracks he co-wrote for the band include “Victim of Love,” “James Dean,” “Doolin-Dalton,” and “The Sad Cafe.” Souther also wrote “How Long,” which the Eagles covered in 2007, originally releasing it as a solo track in 1972.

Who Was JD Souther?

In addition to his collaborations with the Eagles, Souther worked closely with Don Henley, co-writing songs like “The Heart of the Matter.” His solo career, while not as commercially successful as his collaborations, still had its highlights, including the 1979 hit “You’re Only Lonely,” which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the adult contemporary chart for five weeks.

He also found success with “Her Town Too,” a duet with James Taylor that peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 in 1981.

Souther was also closely associated with Linda Ronstadt, both personally and professionally, contributing songs like “Prisoner in Disguise” and “Faithless Love” to her discography. His songwriting was sought after by many, with his work being recorded by artists like the Dixie Chicks, George Strait, and Bonnie Raitt.

Beyond music, Souther enjoyed a successful acting career, starting with a role on the TV show Thirtysomething in 1989. He later appeared in the first season of Nashville and had roles in films such as Postcards From the Edge, Always, My Girl 2, and Purgatory.

Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013, Souther’s career in music began with the short-lived band Longbranch Pennywhistle, which he formed with Glenn Frey. Although their 1969 album was not well-received, Souther’s solo work quickly established him as a key figure in the country-rock scene, starting with his 1972 debut album John David Souther.

Despite growing up with a love for jazz and classical music, Souther became a pivotal figure in the country-rock movement, a genre he once remarked he had little exposure to during his youth.