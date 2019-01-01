Kader was one of the legendary Bollywood actors and had worked in over 300 films after making his debut in 1973 in Daag. The actor was essentially born in Afganistan and had 3 brothers. He belonged to an ethnic Pashtun of the Kakar tribe.

Afghan-born legendary actor Kader Khan on Tuesday bid adieu to this mortal world, sending shock waves across the nation. The veteran Bollywood actor was admitted to a hospital in Canada for treatment to breathing issues and was on a BiPAP ventilator for quite some time. Reports suggest, he was unable to talk and had pneumonia. Kader was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) that causes loss of balance and dementia. Kader was also suffering from knee-related ailments for a couple of years and had undergone surgeries in 2017.

Kader was one of the legendary Bollywood actors and had worked in over 300 films after making his debut in 1973 in Daag. The actor was essentially born in Afganistan and had 3 brothers. He belonged to an ethnic Pashtun of the Kakar tribe.

