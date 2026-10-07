Who Was Kalyani Sadanand? Kunickaa Sadanand’s Mother Dies At 83; Actress Pens Emotional Tribute: ‘My Darling Empress’

Veteran actor and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand is mourning the death of her mother, Kalyani Sadanand, who passed away in Goa at the age of 83. The actress announced the news on social media, sharing a throwback picture of her mother along with an emotional tribute.

Kunickaa remembered Kalyani as a loving, cheerful and warm person who gave her the confidence to dream, face the world and deal with life’s challenges. She also thanked her mother for the personality, strength and guidance she received from her.

What Did Kunickaa Sadanand Write For Her Mother Kalyani?

Sharing an old photograph, Kunickaa addressed her mother as her “darling Empress” and expressed her gratitude for everything Kalyani had given her.

In her note, the actress remembered her mother for giving her “the love, the guidance” and the confidence to dream and dare the world. She also described Kalyani as a fun-loving, joyful and friendly woman who always had something nice and witty to share.

Kunickaa also reflected on the many roles her mother fulfilled within the family, remembering her as a wife, mother, sister and grandmother who carried her responsibilities with love and care.

Where Will Kalyani Sadanand’s Last Rites Be Held?

According to reports, Kalyani’s last rites will be performed in Goa, while the remaining family rituals will take place in Mumbai.

The news comes as Kunickaa continues to remain in the public eye following her appearance on Bigg Boss 19. She has also worked extensively across Hindi films and television during her career.

Who Was Kalyani Sadanand?

While Kalyani largely stayed away from the entertainment spotlight, Kunickaa’s tribute offers a glimpse into her influence on the actress’s life. She credited her mother with giving her the confidence and resilience that helped shape her personality.

Kalyani was also a fan of veteran actor Dharmendra. According to a report by Navbharat Times, Kunickaa had once recalled taking her mother to meet him on a film set, where the two reportedly spent time talking.

For Kunickaa, however, Kalyani’s legacy goes far beyond her connection to the film world. Her emotional farewell focused on the woman she knew as her mother, describing her as someone whose warmth, humour and lessons would continue to live on through the people she touched.