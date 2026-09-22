Who Was Krishna Mukerji? Rani Mukerji’s Mother Dies At 75, All About Her Life And Career

Rani Mukerji is mourning the loss of her mother, Krishna Mukerji, who died on Tuesday, September 22, at the age of 75. The family confirmed the news through an official statement issued by Yash Raj Films and asked for privacy during the period of grief. The statement said the family was sharing the news “with heavy hearts” and expressed gratitude to those who had offered their love, prayers and support. No cause of death or details regarding the funeral arrangements have been disclosed so far.

Who Was Krishna Mukerji, Rani Mukerji’s Mother?

Krishna Mukerji had her own association with the entertainment industry. She worked as a playback singer, with credits in Bengali and Hindi cinema. Her filmography includes songs for projects such as Haiwan, Teesri Aankh and Tomar Rakte Amar Sohag.

She was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji, who was one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios and worked as a director, producer and screenwriter in Hindi and Bengali cinema. Ram Mukerji died in October 2017. Krishna and Ram Mukerji had two children, Rani and filmmaker Raja Mukerji. Their family was closely connected with the Hindi and Bengali film industries.

Krishna Mukerji’s Influence On Rani’s Acting Career

Krishna Mukerji also influenced Rani’s decision to pursue acting. Rani had initially been reluctant to make films despite coming from a prominent film family. According to accounts of her early career, her mother encouraged her to explore acting.

Rani made her acting debut in her father’s Bengali film Biyer Phool and later appeared in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which marked the start of her Hindi-film career. Over the years, Rani has established herself as one of Hindi cinema’s prominent actors, with films including Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Hum Tum, Black, Mardaani and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Family Requests Privacy Amid Grief

Krishna Mukerji’s death comes nearly nine years after the passing of her husband, Ram Mukerji. The family has not shared further personal details surrounding her death and has specifically requested privacy.

“The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” the family said in its statement.