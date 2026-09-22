LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Krishna Mukerji? Rani Mukerji’s Mother Dies At 75, All About Her Life And Career

Who Was Krishna Mukerji? Rani Mukerji’s Mother Dies At 75, All About Her Life And Career

Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 75. Yash Raj Films confirmed the news on behalf of the family, which has requested privacy as it mourns the loss.

Krishna Mukerji, Rani Mukerji’s Mother
Krishna Mukerji, Rani Mukerji’s Mother

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 16:55 IST

Rani Mukerji is mourning the loss of her mother, Krishna Mukerji, who died on Tuesday, September 22, at the age of 75. The family confirmed the news through an official statement issued by Yash Raj Films and asked for privacy during the period of grief.  The statement said the family was sharing the news “with heavy hearts” and expressed gratitude to those who had offered their love, prayers and support. No cause of death or details regarding the funeral arrangements have been disclosed so far.

Who Was Krishna Mukerji, Rani Mukerji’s Mother?

Krishna Mukerji had her own association with the entertainment industry. She worked as a playback singer, with credits in Bengali and Hindi cinema. Her filmography includes songs for projects such as Haiwan, Teesri Aankh and Tomar Rakte Amar Sohag.

You Might Be Interested In

She was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji, who was one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios and worked as a director, producer and screenwriter in Hindi and Bengali cinema. Ram Mukerji died in October 2017.  Krishna and Ram Mukerji had two children, Rani and filmmaker Raja Mukerji. Their family was closely connected with the Hindi and Bengali film industries.

Krishna Mukerji’s Influence On Rani’s Acting Career

Krishna Mukerji also influenced Rani’s decision to pursue acting. Rani had initially been reluctant to make films despite coming from a prominent film family. According to accounts of her early career, her mother encouraged her to explore acting.

Rani made her acting debut in her father’s Bengali film Biyer Phool and later appeared in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which marked the start of her Hindi-film career.  Over the years, Rani has established herself as one of Hindi cinema’s prominent actors, with films including Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Hum Tum, Black, Mardaani and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Family Requests Privacy Amid Grief

Krishna Mukerji’s death comes nearly nine years after the passing of her husband, Ram Mukerji. The family has not shared further personal details surrounding her death and has specifically requested privacy.

“The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” the family said in its statement.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Krishna Mukerji? Rani Mukerji’s Mother Dies At 75, All About Her Life And Career
Tags: Krishna MukerjiRani Mukerji

RELATED News

National Film Awards 2026 Winners Full List: Article 370, Bramayugam, Pushpa 2 And More Take Top Honours

Anant Nag To Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan And Yami Gautam: Big Names To Watch At National Film Awards 2026 — Watch Live

Arhaan Khan Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Controversy: Salman Khan’s Rashami Desai Confrontation And Career Fallout

Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer

Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Krishna Mukerji? Rani Mukerji’s Mother Dies At 75, All About Her Life And Career

Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update, Customers Question Repair Costs

Sania Mirza MMS Video ‘Leaked’ Online in 2006: What Was Behind the Mysterious 12-Minute Viral Clip?

Your SIM, Your Risk: Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else

Team India Regain No.1 T20I Ranking, Three Days After England Dethrone Shreyas Iyer And Co.

Chandigarh Launches ‘iPhone Langar’: Raja The King Distributes iPhone 17 To 10 Women, Plans 100 Phones

572 Bodies Found in Sri Lanka Mass Grave: What Happened at Chemmani During the Civil War?

England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who Will Win ENG vs SL 1st ODI at Chester-le-Street? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Top Players

Iris Clothings Expands Doreme’s Digital Footprint Through Amazon Partnership

Asian Games 2026 Badminton Updates: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag, Ayush Shetty Power India to 3-0 Win Over Japan, Assure Medal

Who Was Krishna Mukerji? Rani Mukerji’s Mother Dies At 75, All About Her Life And Career

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Krishna Mukerji? Rani Mukerji’s Mother Dies At 75, All About Her Life And Career

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Krishna Mukerji? Rani Mukerji’s Mother Dies At 75, All About Her Life And Career
Who Was Krishna Mukerji? Rani Mukerji’s Mother Dies At 75, All About Her Life And Career
Who Was Krishna Mukerji? Rani Mukerji’s Mother Dies At 75, All About Her Life And Career
Who Was Krishna Mukerji? Rani Mukerji’s Mother Dies At 75, All About Her Life And Career
Who Was Krishna Mukerji? Rani Mukerji’s Mother Dies At 75, All About Her Life And Career

QUICK LINKS