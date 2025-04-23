Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Meerut

Sources close to the late actor have stated that Lalit was facing mental and emotional stress in recent months.

Television actor Lalit Manchanda, known for his roles in popular shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Crime Patrol, was reportedly found dead at his residence in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, April 21, 2025.

According to a report by a leading news channel, local authorities have confirmed that the 48-year-old actor died by suicide.

Actor’s Body Found at Home in Meerut

As per initial reports, police discovered Lalit Manchanda’s body hanging at his home. After responding swiftly to the incident, officials transferred his body for postmortem analysis. No suicide note was recovered from the scene, and preliminary inquiries suggest no signs of foul play or third-party involvement.

The police have initiated a detailed investigation and are currently questioning Lalit’s family members and close acquaintances. Authorities are also reviewing recent personal events and possible psychological factors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sources close to the late actor have stated that Lalit was facing mental and emotional stress in recent months.

CINTAA Pays Tribute to Lalit Manchanda

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) expressed their sorrow via Instagram, posting a heartfelt message, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Lalit Manchanda (member since 2012).”

A report highlights Lalit’s work in various Bollywood films and television series. He was widely recognized for his supporting roles, notably appearing in India’s Most Wanted, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Crime Patrol.

His performance as a father in DD National’s Sevanchal Ki Premkatha was also well received. He had been working on a web series shortly before his death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CINTAA | Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (@cintaaofficial)