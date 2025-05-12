Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral Freestyles Die?

Although there has been no formal statement from local police or Johnson’s family, fans began posting tribute messages and sharing his most iconic clips online. Old freestyle videos—especially those filmed in the streets of North Philadelphia—resurfaced as fans paid homage.

LGP QUA, a Philadelphia-based rapper known for his passionate freestyles on social justice issues, is reported to have passed away.

The news began circulating on social media, sparking widespread tributes from fans, although no official confirmation has been issued by authorities or his family.

Born in 1999 as Qidere Johnson, LGP QUA became a well-known voice in North Philadelphia for his politically charged rap performances and dedication to community empowerment.

He often addressed topics such as gun violence, poverty, and racial inequality in his music, earning respect both locally and nationally. He even collaborated with major artists like will.i.am on songs tackling systemic issues in America.

Philly rapper Lgp Qua who went viral over the years for freestyling on the block about real life situations reportedly passed away today 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/6mWvx6RuIz — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 12, 2025

Fans Flood Social Media With Tributes Despite No Official Confirmation

Although there has been no formal statement from local police or Johnson’s family, fans began posting tribute messages and sharing his most iconic clips online. Old freestyle videos—especially those filmed in the streets of North Philadelphia—resurfaced as fans paid homage.

“Rest well LGP Qua… Didn’t know him personally but I was a fan. A young rapper from the same side of Philly as me—Norf Philly,” one user wrote on X.

“How Philly kill someone who raps about positivity?… he was putting on for y’all in a positive way. R.I.P LGP QUA,” said another.

24 Year Old Philly Artist Lgp Qua Who went Viral for Freestyle talking about real life situations has sadly Passed away, he was shot & killed in his Hometown. RIP TO HIM 💔😢🕊️ pic.twitter.com/4b4LuoZUlP — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) May 12, 2025

Who Was LGP QUA? From North Philly Streets to Viral Fame

LGP QUA, short for “Let’s Get Paid,” proudly dubbed himself the “Voice of the Youth.” Raised by a single mother in a tough North Philly neighborhood, Johnson didn’t meet his father until later in life. His path to music began during an 18-month prison stint stemming from a weapons charge. During this period, he began writing lyrics and met his father for the first time.

He attended Edward T. Steel Elementary and other local schools, where his love for music grew. Drawing inspiration from the streets around him, LGP QUA’s lyrics offered raw narratives of struggle, survival, and social injustice.

LGP QUA rose to prominence in 2017–2018 with emotionally charged freestyles that resonated with fans across the country. A freestyle released in November 2017 during Meek Mill’s legal battle helped him go viral, positioning him as one of Philly’s rising voices.

Often compared to a young Meek Mill for his passionate, gritty delivery, QUA rapped vividly about the harsh realities of life in underserved communities—like a mother preparing breakfast for her son who had just been gunned down.

Notable Releases and Collaborations

“Dear Qua” (2019): Featured real letters from Philadelphia teens sharing their personal struggles.

“Ruthless” (2018): A collaboration with young rapper Zah Sosaa.

“Voice of the Youth, Vol. I” (2018) and “Grave Yard City” (2022): Two of his well-received mixtapes.

“Insomniac (Woke)”: A collaboration with will.i.am addressing social awareness.

His 6-minute freestyle on Hot 97 in 2020 was widely shared and praised for its depth and lyrical intensity.

Legacy of LGP QUA: Voice of a Generation

LGP QUA’s music spoke directly to the youth and communities often left unheard. His rise from incarceration to becoming a viral sensation highlighted his resilience and talent.

While fans await official confirmation of his reported death, the online tributes make clear: his legacy as a socially conscious artist continues to inspire.

