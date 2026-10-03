Who Was Mad Sandhu? Family, Love Life, Net Worth, Career, Films And More About The Influencer Shot Dead In Amritsar

Mad Sandhu was one of those names that people in Punjab’s entertainment and social-media circles were unlikely to miss. He worked as a makeup artist and stylist, appeared in Punjabi films and music videos, and built a large online following around fashion, beauty and his own outspoken personality.

But Sandhu’s public identity went beyond makeup and entertainment. He spoke openly about being gay at a time when conversations around LGBTQ+ identity in Punjab could still invite intense trolling. His interviews often touched on family, relationships, marriage and the pressure to fit into conventional ideas of society.

On October 3, 2026, Sandhu was shot in Amritsar. He reportedly died while being taken to hospital, bringing sudden attention back to the life he had built in front of the camera. Here is what is known about Mad Sandhu, from his early life and career to his relationships, films, controversies and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Mad Sandhu’s Early Life And Family

Mad Sandhu’s real name was Madhusudan Sandhu. He was associated with Amritsar and built his career in the fashion and entertainment space before becoming a familiar face on social media. He spoke about his life and identity in a 2021 Josh Talks appearance, where he discussed the difficulties he had faced while growing up and the process of becoming comfortable with himself.

A few years later, Sandhu was more open about his family and personal life in a 2025 Adbi Majlis podcast. Marriage, family expectations and the question of acceptance came up during the conversation. There is still relatively little publicly documented information about his parents, siblings or wider family. Much of what is known about that side of his life comes from Sandhu talking about it himself rather than from detailed media profiles.

Mad Sandhu’s Relationships And Love Life

Sandhu spoke about relationships and marriage, but he did not publicly establish a detailed account of a long-term relationship that can be independently confirmed. His 2025 Adbi Majlis conversation gave more insight into how he viewed relationships and the pressure surrounding marriage. He also discussed the expectations that come with being openly gay in a society where marriage is often treated as an unavoidable milestone.

That is different from confirming that he was married or naming a particular partner. For that reason, claims about Sandhu having a husband, boyfriend or secret long-term relationship should be treated carefully unless they can be traced back to Sandhu himself or a credible source.

Mad Sandhu’s Career: From Makeup Artist To Influencer

Makeup was where Sandhu first made his mark professionally. He worked as a makeup artist and stylist and was also involved in fashion and film-related work. His career eventually expanded into modelling, acting and social media, giving him several different routes into the Punjabi entertainment industry.

The internet changed the scale of that career. Instead of being known only within the fashion or film circuit, Sandhu could put his own face, clothes, makeup looks and opinions directly in front of an audience. That personality-driven approach became an important part of his appeal.

Mad Sandhu’s Punjabi Films And Acting Career

Sandhu also appeared in Punjabi films, including Furteela, Oye Bhole Oye and Bhole Oye. He worked as a model in Punjabi music videos as well, adding another layer to a career that had already moved beyond makeup.

Acting, though, was never the only thing Sandhu was known for. His strongest public identity remained tied to makeup, fashion and his social-media presence, where he could speak in his own voice rather than simply appear as part of someone else’s project.

Mad Sandhu’s Social Media Rise

Social media was where Sandhu’s personality really became the story. His Instagram content revolved around fashion, makeup, styling, photographs and reels, but the response was not always limited to compliments. His appearance and the way he presented himself regularly became topics of discussion, both positive and negative.

A third-party analytics platform listed his Instagram account at more than 221,000 followers in late 2025. His reach was also visible through his podcast appearances. The 2025 Adbi Majlis conversation, in particular, went well beyond a discussion about makeup. Sandhu talked about his work, Instagram, family, relationships, marriage and LGBTQ+ identity, giving viewers a much broader picture of the person behind the online persona.

Mad Sandhu’s LGBTQ+ Journey

Being openly gay was an important part of Sandhu’s public story. He spoke about his identity long before his final years, including during his 2021 Josh Talks appearance. He talked about acceptance and the difficulties that came with being different from what people around him expected. That openness did not make social media an easy space for him. Sandhu regularly faced trolling, including homophobic comments.

But he continued discussing the subject instead of hiding it. In later interviews, he spoke about relationships, marriage and family expectations, while also discussing the realities of being an openly gay man in Punjab. In 2025, he also spoke publicly about the cancellation of an LGBTQ+ Pride event in Amritsar.

Why Was Mad Sandhu Trolled?

Sandhu’s appearance was often part of the conversation around him. His clothes, makeup and overall style did not always fit the conventional image expected of a male public figure in Punjabi entertainment. That made him an easy target for online trolls, particularly on social media.

He was also criticised after appearing as a chief guest at a college event, with his appearance becoming a subject of online discussion. Sandhu nevertheless continued to dress and present himself in the way he wanted. The same quality that attracted criticism also made him instantly recognisable online.

Mad Sandhu’s 2026 Controversy With Manpreet Singh Khalsa

A separate controversy emerged in July 2026 after a conversation involving Sandhu and Nihang jathedar Manpreet Singh Khalsa circulated online. As reported at the time, Khalsa objected to aspects of Sandhu’s social-media content, clothing and older videos. Sandhu responded that he had changed and argued that old material was being brought back into the discussion.

The episode generated considerable online debate, but there is no established evidence linking it to Sandhu’s killing. That distinction is important because the shooting remains under investigation and the motive had not been established in the initial reports.

What Was Mad Sandhu’s Net Worth?

There is no reliable public figure for Mad Sandhu’s net worth. Some third-party influencer platforms have estimated the commercial value of his Instagram presence and potential brand collaborations. Those numbers, however, are not the same thing as a person’s income or total wealth.

So while Sandhu had built a substantial social-media presence and a career spanning several areas of entertainment, any precise net-worth figure attached to his name online should be treated as an estimate rather than a confirmed number.

What Happened To Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu was shot in Amritsar on October 3, 2026. According to police, two unidentified men fired at him at around 6 pm. Sandhu was found injured and was reportedly being taken to hospital when he died. Police reached the scene and began investigating the shooting.

The circumstances of the attack, the identities of the shooters and the motive were still being investigated in the initial reports. The killing also came amid a broader wave of attention around Sandhu’s public life, but there is currently no established basis to connect his earlier controversies to the shooting.

Mad Sandhu’s Legacy Beyond The Headlines

It is easy to reduce Sandhu’s story to the viral videos, the trolling or the controversies that followed him online. His career was considerably broader than that. He started in makeup and styling, moved through modelling and Punjabi entertainment, and eventually turned social media into a major part of his professional identity. Along the way, he spoke publicly about something much more personal: what it meant for him to live openly as a gay man.

That openness brought him attention, criticism and, at times, controversy. It also made him a recognisable figure far beyond the makeup and entertainment circles where he began. His death has now put that entire journey back in the spotlight. The questions around the shooting, meanwhile, remain with the ongoing investigation.

FAQs

Who was Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu, whose real name was Madhusudan Sandhu, was a Punjabi makeup artist, stylist, actor, model and social-media personality.

What was Mad Sandhu’s real name?

His real name was Madhusudan Sandhu.

Where was Mad Sandhu from?

Sandhu was associated with Amritsar, Punjab.

Was Mad Sandhu married?

There is no reliable public information confirming that he was married.

Did Mad Sandhu have a boyfriend?

No credible public source reviewed for this profile confirms a long-term boyfriend or partner.

Which films did Mad Sandhu appear in?

He appeared in Punjabi films including Furteela, Oye Bhole Oye and Bhole Oye.

What was Mad Sandhu’s net worth?

His exact net worth has not been publicly verified.

Was Mad Sandhu LGBTQ+?

Yes. Sandhu openly identified as gay and spoke publicly about LGBTQ+ identity, relationships and acceptance.

Why was Mad Sandhu famous?

He was known for his work as a makeup artist and stylist, his appearances in Punjabi entertainment and his large social-media presence.

What happened to Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu was shot in Amritsar on October 3, 2026. Police are investigating the killing and the motive and identities of the attackers had not been established in the initial reporting.

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