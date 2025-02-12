Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Who Was Managing Kanye West’s Career? Rapper’s Talent Agent Quits Massive Paycheck Job Post Anti-Semitic Controversy

This is not the first time Kanye West has faced backlash for making antisemitic remarks. In 2022, he lost multiple brand partnerships, including deals with Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap, due to similar statements.

Kanye West


Kanye West has been dropped by his talent agency following his recent antisemitic remarks and controversial merchandise on the Yeezy website. The decision was announced by Daniel McCartney, an agent at 33&West, who made it clear that the agency could not support West’s “harmful and hateful remarks.”

Talent Agent Cuts Ties with Kanye West

In a statement posted on Instagram, McCartney confirmed that he had cut ties with West, formerly known as Ye.

“Effective immediately, I’m no longer representing Ye (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his recent hateful and harmful remarks that myself nor 33&West can stand for,” he wrote. He ended the statement with, “Peace and love to all.”

West’s troubles escalated after he posted multiple antisemitic messages on X (formerly Twitter). Among the disturbing statements were claims such as “IM A NAZI” and “I will never apologize for my Jewish comments.”

Additionally, a Jewish former employee of Yeezy has filed a harassment lawsuit against him in California. The plaintiff, a former marketer at Yeezy, alleged that she received antisemitic messages from West, including a text that read:

“Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler.”

The lawsuit also claims that West sent pornographic materials and harassing messages, creating a toxic work environment.

Yeezy Website Shut Down Over Controversial Merchandise

Visitors to Yeezy.com were met with a blank screen displaying the message, “Something went wrong. This store is unavailable.”

Shopify, the platform hosting Yeezy’s e-commerce store, confirmed that it had removed the website due to policy violations. “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms,” Shopify stated.

Super Bowl Ad Sparks Outrage

West further fueled controversy when he aired a Super Bowl commercial in Los Angeles, promoting Yeezy.com. The only product available for purchase on the site was a $20 white T-shirt featuring a black swastika.

The ad, filmed on an iPhone, featured West sitting in a dentist’s chair, claiming he had spent all his money on dental work and had to film the ad himself.

Kanye West’s X (Twitter) Account Deleted

Following a weekend of incendiary posts, West’s account on X (formerly Twitter) was permanently deleted. His final post read, “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board.”

X’s owner, Elon Musk, later confirmed the account’s removal, stating that West’s posts had violated the platform’s policies. In response to a conservative podcaster calling for West’s ban, Musk clarified:

“Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore.”

Not Kanye West’s First Antisemitism Controversy

This is not the first time Kanye West has faced backlash for making antisemitic remarks. In 2022, he lost multiple brand partnerships, including deals with Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap, due to similar statements.

Although he initially issued an apology, he has since rescinded it, further deepening the controversy surrounding his actions.

hollywood Kanye West

