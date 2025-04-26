Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Despite having around 3.5 lakh followers on Instagram, her videos frequently amassed millions of views. She also ran a YouTube channel titled The Misha Agrawal Show, where she connected with a wider audience.

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Misha Agrawal dies at 24


Content creator Misha Agarwal has tragically passed away just days before she was set to turn 25. Her family announced the heartbreaking news through a post on her official Instagram account. The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

On Friday night, a post appeared on Misha’s Instagram page, leaving her followers stunned. The announcement began with her name, “Misha Agarwal,” alongside the dates “April 26, 2000 – April 24, 2025,” confirming she passed away merely two days before her 25th birthday.

The message continued, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal’s passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss.”

The post ended with a touching note: “Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Misha Agrawal (@themishaagrawalshow)

Fans Express Grief and Disbelief

The news deeply shook Misha’s followers. One fan commented, “Ideally it’s her birthday today…. Please tell me is it something like she is reborn today… now that she’ll be 25 today.”

Another follower wrote, “I really hope this is not true. She was such a beautiful talented girl. The pain must be unimaginable, prayers to her family.”

Family Appeals for Privacy

Responding to the overwhelming reactions, Misha’s sister, Mukta Agrawal, addressed the concerned comments. She wrote, “Guys, please don’t panic. You deserve to know this news, which is why we’re sharing the update now. We’re not in a position to explain the hows and whys at the moment. Please take care!”

It’s worth noting that Mukta Agrawal’s Instagram account is currently set to private.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Misha Agrawal (@themishaagrawalshow)

Known for her relatable content, Misha often created videos reflecting on dating, friendships, family issues, and occasionally shared GRWM (Get Ready With Me) clips.

Despite having around 3.5 lakh followers on Instagram, her videos frequently amassed millions of views. She also ran a YouTube channel titled The Misha Agrawal Show, where she connected with a wider audience.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kanye West Gets Banned From Twitch In Just Seven Minutes Over Antisemitic Rant And Nazi Salute

Filed under

latest entertainment news Misha Agrawal Misha Agrawal dies

Seema Haider

Is Seema Haider Being Sent Back To Pakistan? Amid Deportation Fears, She Appeals, ‘I’m India’s...
Misha Agrawal dies at 24

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before...
Border Bunkers Cleaned in

Watch: Jammu Residents Clean Border Bunkers As India-Pakistan Tensions Resurface Post Pahalgam Attack
The houses of seven terro

Watch: House Of LeT Terrorist Destroyed With A Blast In Kalaroos Kupwara, North Kashmir
Pakistan media claims Jhe

Pakistan Media Claims POK Affected With Sudden Flooding After India Releases Water Into Jhelum River...
newsx

21-Year-Old Gujarat Man Arrested For Sending Death Threat Email To Team India Head Coach Gautam...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is Seema Haider Being Sent Back To Pakistan? Amid Deportation Fears, She Appeals, ‘I’m India’s Daughter-In-Law’

Is Seema Haider Being Sent Back To Pakistan? Amid Deportation Fears, She Appeals, ‘I’m India’s...

Watch: Jammu Residents Clean Border Bunkers As India-Pakistan Tensions Resurface Post Pahalgam Attack

Watch: Jammu Residents Clean Border Bunkers As India-Pakistan Tensions Resurface Post Pahalgam Attack

Watch: House Of LeT Terrorist Destroyed With A Blast In Kalaroos Kupwara, North Kashmir

Watch: House Of LeT Terrorist Destroyed With A Blast In Kalaroos Kupwara, North Kashmir

Pakistan Media Claims POK Affected With Sudden Flooding After India Releases Water Into Jhelum River Without Notice

Pakistan Media Claims POK Affected With Sudden Flooding After India Releases Water Into Jhelum River...

21-Year-Old Gujarat Man Arrested For Sending Death Threat Email To Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

21-Year-Old Gujarat Man Arrested For Sending Death Threat Email To Team India Head Coach Gautam...

Entertainment

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After