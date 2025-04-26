Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Despite having around 3.5 lakh followers on Instagram, her videos frequently amassed millions of views. She also ran a YouTube channel titled The Misha Agrawal Show, where she connected with a wider audience.

Content creator Misha Agarwal has tragically passed away just days before she was set to turn 25. Her family announced the heartbreaking news through a post on her official Instagram account. The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

On Friday night, a post appeared on Misha’s Instagram page, leaving her followers stunned. The announcement began with her name, “Misha Agarwal,” alongside the dates “April 26, 2000 – April 24, 2025,” confirming she passed away merely two days before her 25th birthday.

The message continued, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal’s passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss.”

The post ended with a touching note: “Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts.”

Fans Express Grief and Disbelief

The news deeply shook Misha’s followers. One fan commented, “Ideally it’s her birthday today…. Please tell me is it something like she is reborn today… now that she’ll be 25 today.”

Another follower wrote, “I really hope this is not true. She was such a beautiful talented girl. The pain must be unimaginable, prayers to her family.”

Family Appeals for Privacy

Responding to the overwhelming reactions, Misha’s sister, Mukta Agrawal, addressed the concerned comments. She wrote, “Guys, please don’t panic. You deserve to know this news, which is why we’re sharing the update now. We’re not in a position to explain the hows and whys at the moment. Please take care!”

It’s worth noting that Mukta Agrawal’s Instagram account is currently set to private.

Known for her relatable content, Misha often created videos reflecting on dating, friendships, family issues, and occasionally shared GRWM (Get Ready With Me) clips.

