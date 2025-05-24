Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
  Who Was Mukul Dev? Actor Passes Away At 54; Friends and Colleagues Mourn Sudden Death

Who Was Mukul Dev? Actor Passes Away At 54; Friends and Colleagues Mourn Sudden Death

Actor Mukul Dev, known for his work in both television and films, passed away on May 23 at the age of 54. He had been unwell for several days and was admitted to the ICU, where he eventually took his last breath. His younger brother, actor Rahul Dev, survives him.

Actor Mukul Dev, known for his work in both television and films, passed away on May 23 at the age of 54. He had been unwell for several days and was admitted to the ICU, where he eventually took his last breath. His younger brother, actor Rahul Dev, survives him.

The news of Mukul’s passing has left the film and television fraternity in deep shock. Friends and co-stars have expressed their grief, remembering him not just as an actor, but as a kind and private person who kept his struggles to himself.

“He Wouldn’t Even Step Out of the House” – Vindu Dara Singh Remembers Mukul

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who worked with Mukul Dev in the 2012 film Son of Sardaar, confirmed the heartbreaking news to India Today. He spoke about how Mukul became more withdrawn after the loss of his parents.

“After his parent’s death, Mukul was keeping to himself. He would even step out of the house or meet anyone. His health deteriorated in the last few days and he was in the hospital. My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him.”

Vindu added that it was unfortunate Mukul never got the chance to see his own work on the big screen again, something that his fans had been eagerly waiting for.

“I Kept Calling Him Hoping He’d Pick Up” – Deepshika’s Emotional Tribute

Mukul’s close friend and fellow actor Deepshika Nagpal also took to social media to share a memory of him, posting an old photo on Instagram. Speaking to India Today, she revealed how shocked she was upon hearing the news early in the morning.

“I woke up in the morning to this news. I have been calling his number since then, hoping he would pick up,” she said, her voice filled with emotion.

Deepshika also shared that Mukul was extremely private about his health. Even in their close-knit WhatsApp group of friends, he never once mentioned that he was struggling.

A Career in Films and Television

Mukul Dev was a familiar face in Indian cinema and TV. Over the years, he acted in various films across languages and was respected for his versatility. He often played strong supporting roles and had a reputation for being professional and sincere.

Even though he wasn’t as active in recent years, his past performances remain cherished by fans. His sudden passing has left a noticeable void in the industry.

