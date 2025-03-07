Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Who Was Pamela Bach? David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Dies By Suicide At 62

Who Was Pamela Bach? David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife Dies By Suicide At 62

Pamela Bach


Pamela Bach, a well-known Hollywood actress recognized for her roles in Baywatch and Knight Rider, has died by suicide at the age of 62.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office to a leading publication, she was discovered at her home in Hollywood Hills on March 5.

David Hasselhoff Mourns Ex-Wife’s Passing

Her ex-husband, actor David Hasselhoff, expressed his grief in an official statement. “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time,” he said.

Bach and Hasselhoff share two daughters, Taylor and Hayley.

According to a publication, Bach’s daughter Hayley Amber Hasselhoff honored her late mother by sharing a tribute photo of her parents with a white star, symbolizing her love and remembrance.

Pamela Bach’s Final Social Media Post

Pamela Bach’s last Instagram update was on January 1, where she shared a heartfelt post along with a picture of herself and a video of her granddaughter, London. In her New Year’s message, she expressed gratitude for her family, particularly her grandchild.

She wrote, “Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing. My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold.”

Sharon Kelly, a representative for Bach, spoke to TMZ, expressing her deep sorrow over the actress’s passing. “My heart goes out to her family, her beautiful daughters, and granddaughter, whom Pamela constantly gushed about and loved so dearly,” she stated.

Pamela Bach entered the film industry in the 1970s and became part of numerous popular TV series and films. Her notable credits include Cheers, The Fall Guy, T.J. Hooker, Superboy, and Viper.

She and David Hasselhoff co-starred in The Young and the Restless. The couple married in 1989 but later divorced in January 2006.

