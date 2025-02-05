Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In Chennai

Pushpalatha made her last silver screen appearance in 1999 in the film Poovasam, directed by Sree Bharathi. Following her retirement, she devoted herself to spirituality and social service, choosing a life away from the limelight.

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In Chennai

Pushpalatha


Renowned South Indian actress Pushpalatha passed away on February 5, 2025, in Chennai at the age of 87. She had been battling prolonged illness before her demise.

With a career spanning several decades, she appeared in over 100 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema, leaving an indelible mark in the industry.

Pushpalatha’s Acting Debut and Early Career

Pushpalatha made her Tamil film debut in 1958, starring alongside Senkkottai Singam. She later ventured into the Malayalam film industry in 1969 with Nurse, directed by Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair.

Notable Films and Iconic Performances

Over the years, Pushpalatha delivered stellar performances in several acclaimed films, including Sarada, Paar Magaley Paar, Naanum Oru Penn, Yarukku Sontham, Thaaye Unakkaga, Karpooram, Jeevanaamsam, Dharisanam, Kalyanaraman, Sakalakala Vallavan, Simla Special, and Puthu Vellam.

She shared the screen with legendary actors like M.G. Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan. Some of her most celebrated performances were in Naan Adimai Illai (starring Rajinikanth), as well as Kalyanaraman and Sakalakala Vallavan alongside Kamal Haasan.

In addition to acting, Pushpalatha was a skilled Bharatanatyam dancer. She also worked as a producer, backing two films during her career. Her influence extended beyond films, as she became the face of Lux soap advertisements in 1964, further solidifying her place in popular culture.

Pushpalatha’s Personal Life and Family

Pushpalatha’s personal life remained closely connected to the film industry. She fell in love with actor and producer AVM Rajan during the filming of Naanum Oru Penn and later married him. The couple had two daughters, one of whom, Mahalakshmi, followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a well-known Tamil actress.

Pushpalatha made her last silver screen appearance in 1999 in the film Poovasam, directed by Sree Bharathi. Following her retirement, she devoted herself to spirituality and social service, choosing a life away from the limelight.

Her passing marks the end of an era in South Indian cinema, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations.

