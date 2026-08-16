Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71

Bengali veteran film director Raja Sen, who worked in films, television, and documentaries, breathed his last on Sunday, August 16, at the age of 71. Although the death of this director has brought new recognition to him, the journey of Raja Sen in films was quite unique because his very first film Damu won the National Film Award.

Raja Sen died at the SSKM Hospital of West Bengal after being ill for a long period of time. He is survived by his wife Papiya Sen and two daughters Subhasree and Sreyoshi. PTI reported that he was ill with many ailments and was on the ventilator.

But beyond the news of his passing, who was Raja Sen, and why does Damu continue to be such an important part of his legacy?

Who Was Raja Sen?

Raja Sen was not just a film maker but also a documentary maker. He did a lot of work in television before venturing into films. He had made many popular Bengali serials for television and also made documentaries of many personalities from Bengal’s cultural world. He never restricted himself to theatrical films but worked in other formats too. In the mid 1990s, he finally made his debut into films and was instantly successful.

Raja Sen Made His Feature Film Debut With Damu

Sen directed his first feature-length film, titled Damu, in 1996. Damu is based on a story by Narayan Gangopadhyay, and it tells the story of a little boy called Damu and his extraordinary vow regarding an elephant. While the story may seem like a regular children’s story at first glance, it soon turns out to be a touching story that emphasizes innocence, perseverance and sticking to one’s promises.

The film was nationally recognized and won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film in the 44th National Film Awards. The award made Sen’s transition from television and documentary making into feature filmmaking truly remarkable because his first film ended up winning the National Award.

Raja Sen’s Career Went Far Beyond Damu

Though Damu marked Sen’s debut as a feature film director, it was just the beginning of his journey in the world of Bengali cinema, and he later directed movies like Atmiyo Swajan, Desh, Debipaksha, Krishnakanter Will, Laboratory, Maya Mridanga and Bhalobasar Galpo.

Many of his movies were concerned about relationships, family, and society, rather than focusing on spectacular aspects. Moreover, he has directed films that have featured some of the notable figures in Bengali cinema in his career. The movie Atmiyo Swajan gave him another prestigious award, the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare. One of his other notable films is Desh, which is based on the story by Suchitra Bhattacharya and features actress Jaya Bachchan.

Raja Sen Was A Three-Time National Film Award Winner

It is not just the film features that brought Sen success. During his filmmaking years, he received three National Film Awards, which indicate his contributions both in fiction and non-fiction.

Notwithstanding the awards that he received for his work on Damu and Atmiyo Swajan, Sen also won national fame with his documentary on Suchitra Mitra, who was a renowned exponent of Rabindra Sangeet. This aspect of his career may be obscured by the popularity of his feature films, but it was nevertheless an integral part of his career. He created many documentaries about various personalities related to the cultural history of Bengal.

From Television To Films And Documentaries

What set Raja Sen apart was the diverse mediums on which he focused. He did not become a commercial filmmaker first and then try something new. TV and documentaries were already a major part of his repertoire before his fame as a feature film director came about because of Damu. Despite winning a National Award for his first film, Sen kept shifting from one form of narrative to another. Other recent feature films by Sen include Maya Mridanga, released in 2016, and Bhalobasar Galpo, which came out in 2019.

The passing away of Raja Sen, at 71, thus means much more than just that of a celebrated film maker. While his name may forever be associated with Damu, which won him his National Award, there was much more to the man.

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