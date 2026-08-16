LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71

Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71

Who was Raja Sen? The veteran Bengali filmmaker, who died at 71, made his feature-film debut with Damu, which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film. Here's a look at his life and career.

Raja Sen, Image Credits- X
Raja Sen, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 15:29 IST

Bengali veteran film director Raja Sen, who worked in films, television, and documentaries, breathed his last on Sunday, August 16, at the age of 71. Although the death of this director has brought new recognition to him, the journey of Raja Sen in films was quite unique because his very first film Damu won the National Film Award.

Raja Sen died at the SSKM Hospital of West Bengal after being ill for a long period of time. He is survived by his wife Papiya Sen and two daughters Subhasree and Sreyoshi. PTI reported that he was ill with many ailments and was on the ventilator.

You Might Be Interested In

But beyond the news of his passing, who was Raja Sen, and why does Damu continue to be such an important part of his legacy?

Who Was Raja Sen?

Raja Sen was not just a film maker but also a documentary maker. He did a lot of work in television before venturing into films. He had made many popular Bengali serials for television and also made documentaries of many personalities from Bengal’s cultural world. He never restricted himself to theatrical films but worked in other formats too. In the mid 1990s, he finally made his debut into films and was instantly successful.

Raja Sen Made His Feature Film Debut With Damu

Sen directed his first feature-length film, titled Damu, in 1996. Damu is based on a story by Narayan Gangopadhyay, and it tells the story of a little boy called Damu and his extraordinary vow regarding an elephant. While the story may seem like a regular children’s story at first glance, it soon turns out to be a touching story that emphasizes innocence, perseverance and sticking to one’s promises.

The film was nationally recognized and won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film in the 44th National Film Awards. The award made Sen’s transition from television and documentary making into feature filmmaking truly remarkable because his first film ended up winning the National Award.

Raja Sen’s Career Went Far Beyond Damu

Though Damu marked Sen’s debut as a feature film director, it was just the beginning of his journey in the world of Bengali cinema, and he later directed movies like Atmiyo Swajan, Desh, Debipaksha, Krishnakanter Will, Laboratory, Maya Mridanga and Bhalobasar Galpo.

Many of his movies were concerned about relationships, family, and society, rather than focusing on spectacular aspects. Moreover, he has directed films that have featured some of the notable figures in Bengali cinema in his career. The movie Atmiyo Swajan gave him another prestigious award, the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare. One of his other notable films is Desh, which is based on the story by Suchitra Bhattacharya and features actress Jaya Bachchan.

Raja Sen Was A Three-Time National Film Award Winner

It is not just the film features that brought Sen success. During his filmmaking years, he received three National Film Awards, which indicate his contributions both in fiction and non-fiction.

Notwithstanding the awards that he received for his work on Damu and Atmiyo Swajan, Sen also won national fame with his documentary on Suchitra Mitra, who was a renowned exponent of Rabindra Sangeet. This aspect of his career may be obscured by the popularity of his feature films, but it was nevertheless an integral part of his career. He created many documentaries about various personalities related to the cultural history of Bengal.

From Television To Films And Documentaries

What set Raja Sen apart was the diverse mediums on which he focused. He did not become a commercial filmmaker first and then try something new. TV and documentaries were already a major part of his repertoire before his fame as a feature film director came about because of Damu. Despite winning a National Award for his first film, Sen kept shifting from one form of narrative to another. Other recent feature films by Sen include Maya Mridanga, released in 2016, and Bhalobasar Galpo, which came out in 2019.

The passing away of Raja Sen, at 71, thus means much more than just that of a celebrated film maker. While his name may forever be associated with Damu, which won him his National Award, there was much more to the man.

ALSO READ: Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71
Tags: home-hero-pos-5

RELATED News

After Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Begins Shooting For Pralay In Mumbai; Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins His Next Big Thriller

Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff

Yash Says Wife Radhika Pandit Was ‘Uncomfortable’ With Toxic Intimate Scenes: ‘She Won’t Be Happy…’

Sonam Bajwa Birthday: Rs 8,500 First Pay, Air Hostess Job And Bollywood Rejections — How She Became Punjabi Cinema’s Leading Lady

Why Was Faria Abdullah Trolled For Celebrating Bonalu? Actress Breaks Down, Says ‘My Dad Is A Converted Muslim’

LATEST NEWS

Indian Navy Sailor, Wife And Two Children Found Dead In Mumbai Home: What Happened?

BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More

Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71

BWF World Championships: From PV Sindhu to Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda — List of Indian Players in Action

Australia’s WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Check What Baggy Greens Need to Reach Summit Clash After Defeat to Bangladesh

Fatima Sana Returns To Lead As Pakistan Name Squads For Asian Games 2026 And Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Instagram Friendship, Hotel Meeting, Then Alleged Assault: What Happened To 22-Year-Old Makeup Artist?

Ravindra Jadeja Recalls ‘My Confidence Was Literally Disturbed’, Opens Up On Early Days Of His Test Career

Pakistan Hockey Team Forgets Penalty Corner Gear: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood Reprimanded in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Loss to England

‘Don’t Perform Anjanam’: Thief Returns Rs 19 Lakh After Stealing Cash And Gold In Narasaraopet

Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71
Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71
Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71
Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71

QUICK LINKS