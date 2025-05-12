Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Actor Rakshitha, a judge on Comedy Khiladigalu, paid tribute to Rakesh, calling him the "sweetest, kindest, and most loving person," adding that she would miss his ever-smiling face.

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Rakesh Poojary


Television and film actor Rakesh Poojary, who won ‘Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3,’ tragically passed away at the age of 33 due to a heart attack.

The incident occurred during a Mehndi ceremony near Nitte in Karkala, Udupi district, where he collapsed late in the night. The Karkala Town Police Station has registered the case as an unnatural death. Before the incident, Rakesh shared a photo from the ceremony on his Instagram story, which has since gone viral.

Actor Rakshitha, a judge on Comedy Khiladigalu, paid tribute to Rakesh, calling him the "sweetest, kindest, and most loving person," adding that she would miss his ever-smiling face.

Rakesh began his artistic career with the Chaitanya Kalavidaru theatre group. He first gained attention in 2014 when he participated in the Tulu reality show Kadale Bajil, airing on a private channel. Despite facing many obstacles, including nearly 150 auditions, he remained determined and eventually found his place in the entertainment industry.

Rakesh became a household name in Karnataka after winning Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3 in 2020. His unique style and strong connection with the audience helped him gain widespread popularity. He had also been a runner-up in Season 2 of the show in 2018.

Apart from his reality TV success, Rakesh made his mark in both Kannada and Tulu films. His Kannada film credits include Pailwaan and Idu Entha Lokavayya, while in Tulu cinema, he appeared in notable films such as Petkammi, Ammer Police, Pammana The Great, Umil, and Illokkel.

He also featured in various coastal Karnataka-based reality shows like Bale Telipale, May 22, Star, and Tuyinaaye Poye, while staying active in theatre.

