Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Family members revealed that Rohit had left home around 12:30 PM on Sunday to spend the day with friends. Read on to know all the details.

Rohit Basfore, best known for his performance in the hit series Family Man 3, was found dead near a waterfall in Assam’s Garbhanga forest on Sunday evening.

According to Odisha Bytes, the actor had returned to Guwahati from Mumbai a few months ago.

Family members revealed that Rohit had left home around 12:30 PM on Sunday to spend the day with friends. Concern grew when they lost all contact with him later in the evening. Hours later, a friend informed the family about an accident. Rohit was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Family Accuses Multiple Individuals of Murder

Rohit’s family suspects foul play and has alleged that the actor was murdered. They cited a recent parking dispute, during which three men — Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore — reportedly threatened Rohit’s life.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Additionally, the family mentioned Amardeep, a gym owner, who had invited Rohit for the outing that day.

Injuries Found on Body, Probe On

Police officials confirmed that Rohit had multiple injury marks. An autopsy conducted at Guwahati Medical College Hospital revealed wounds on his head, face, and other parts of his body.

Authorities said that four accused individuals are currently absconding, and a full investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Rohit Basfore’s death.